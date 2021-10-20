Vientiane Capital Records New Spike in Covid-19 Cases

Vientiane Capital has recorded a large spike in Covid-19 cases today, reaching 439 cases after trending downward over the last few days.

The country recorded 635 new cases of Covid-19 today, with the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reporting that 5,710 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours.

There were 628 cases of community spread and seven imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

An 83-year-old woman in Naxaythong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away from Covid-19 at Mittaphab Hospital yesterday afternoon. She suffered from hypertension and arrhythmia and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 63-year-old man from Sangthong District, Vientiane Capital, who suffered from diabetes and hypertension passed away at 103 Hospital yesterday. He had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 439 cases across 82 villages in nine districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 131 cases in 16 villages (96 cases at a prison).

– Chanthabouly District recorded 22 cases across seven villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded two cases across two villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 13 cases across eight villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 32 cases across 13 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 149 cases across nine villages (128 cases at a military academy).

– Xaythany District recorded 77 cases across 24 villages.

– Sangthong District recorded three cases across two villages.

– Pak Ngum District recorded four cases across one village.

Six more cases are now under investigation.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 72 cases of community spread were recorded, with two cases in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 48 cases.

Pak Ou District saw ten cases, six cases in Nan District, two in Chomphet District, three in Phou Khoun District, and Phonxay District saw only one case.

In Bokeo Province there were two cases, one in Houayxay and one in PhaOudom District.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 13 cases, including seven in Kaysone Phomvihane City, two in Outhoumphone, two in Champhone, one in Phalanxay, and one in Sepon District.

In Vientiane Province, there were 39 cases recorded, with nine in Keooudom, two in Vangkham, 22 in Phonhong, five in Vang Vieng and one in Hinherb District.

Champasack Province saw 18 cases today, with four in Pakse City, six in Champasack, three in Pachiangchaleunsouk, three in Pathoumphone, and two in Phonthong District.

Khammouane Province saw 19 cases, with nine in Thakhek and ten in Khounkham District.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 7,093 active cases of Covid-19, with 47 confirmed deaths, and 33,606 total cases.

Meanwhile, 601 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.