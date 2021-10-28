New Survey Reveals Changing Health Priorities Among Asia Pacific Consumers

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 October 2021 – A new survey examining the awareness and usage of nutritional supplements in the Asia Pacific region revealed that four out of five consumers in believe their health is a “work in progress,” and 86% have been taking steps to improve their health in the past year.

These findings are part of a survey conducted on behalf of Herbalife Nutrition and the Council for Responsible Nutrition among 3,000 consumers in Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam.

The shift to better health goals and priorities was accelerated by the pandemic, with over half (51%) of respondents saying that they are eating healthier and supplementing their diet with vitamins and minerals. In addition, 41% put more emphasis on holistic health across mental, physical, and social needs, and 35% are focused on attaining smaller and more manageable goals.

But while consumers are incorporating more vitamins and supplements into their diet, only 33% said they feel very knowledgeable about the health benefits those can offer. The respondents cited they are most likely to get information about vitamins and supplements from online sources (39%) and their doctor (25%). Regardless of where they currently get information, 80% would like to know more about the benefits of different vitamins and supplements to support their health.

“Consumers are increasingly taking wellness matters into their own hands and seeking quality supplements that add essential nutrients to their diets. With the wealth of information online, it’s important that they have credible information about the proper use and benefits of nutritional supplements to enhance their health and wellness journeys,” said Stephen Conchie, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Herbalife Nutrition Asia Pacific.

He added, “When selecting from a vast array of options, take time to explore the brand’s level of testing of their ingredients, the third-party verifications (such as NSF and ISO), and their manufacturing transparency. Sourcing is one critical area in ensuring that your supplements, vitamins, and other nutritional products are created with the utmost care.”

Vitamins, supplements part of nutrition regime for many consumers

Nutritional supplements are becoming a common addition to the Asia Pacific dietary regime with seven in 10 (70%) consumers taking vitamins and supplements on a weekly basis, with 67% of them taking between one or two products each time.

When asked for their preferred timing to consume the vitamins and supplements, the top three responses are:

In the morning, all at one time (34%)

After a meal (22%)

At different times throughout the day (21%)

Top reasons for consuming and interest in vitamins and supplements

When asked for reasons on why they are interested in vitamins and supplements, the most common responses are:

To support general immunity (59%)

For general health and wellness (44%)

To support digestive health (33%)

For skin health, hair, or beauty (30%)

To improve energy and focus (27%)

