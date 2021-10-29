Hindi-dubbed version of the latest Pokémon animated series “Pokémon Journeys” is now available on YouTube!

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 29 October 2021 – The Pokémon Company is set to release Hindi-dubbed episodes of Pokémon Journeys, the latest instalment of the Pokémon animation series, on the Pokémon Asia Official (Hindi) YouTube channel on October 29th, 2021 (Friday) at 7pm (India Time).

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm1hOHNgH6x8MF22676CmZA

This is the first time The Pokémon Company will be streaming Hindi-dubbed episodes on the Pokémon Asia Official (Hindi) YouTube channel, and to mark the occasion, the series will premiere with the first four episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday at 7pm thereafter.

Pokémon Journeys features all eight regions from the Pokémon franchise, including the new Galar region from Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, the Kanto region from Pokémon Red Version and Pokémon Blue Version, and the Johto region from Pokémon Gold Version and Pokémon Silver Version.

This series follows the adventures of Ash Ketchum and new protagonist Goh, a 10-year-old rookie Pokémon Trainer with the dream of catching every Pokémon (including the Mythical Mew). Together with their partner Pokémon Pikachu and Scorbunny, the two boys will embark on a journey into the great big world of Pokémon where mysteries and adventures awaits them.

With familiar and fresh new content, Pokémon Journeys can be enjoyed by both old-time fans and viewers who are new to the series.

Comment from Susumu Fukunaga, Corporate Officer of The Pokémon Company

“We are delighted that Pokémon fans in India will now be able to catch our latest Pokémon animation series in Hindi. Pokémon Journeys follows the adventures of our heroes across all eight regions from Kanto to Galar, and features various new Pokémon found in Pokémon UNITE, which just has launched in India in September, and Pokemon GO, which celebrates its 5th anniversary this year.

In addition to Hindi, dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu, as well as Bengali, which will be a first for the Pokémon animated series, are now in the works, so stay tuned as the world of Pokémon continues to evolve in India.”

About The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Company manages the property in Japan and Asia, and is responsible for brand management, licensing and marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children’s entertainment properties in the world.

For more information, please visit: https://corporate.pokemon.co.jp/en/

