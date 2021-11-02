Appier COO Winnie Lee debuts on Forbes Asia Power BusinessWomen list

Recognized as one of 20 outstanding female leaders by Forbes Asia

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 2 November 2021 – Appier Chief Operating Officer and co-founder, Winnie Lee, was recognized as one of 20 outstanding female leaders by Forbes Asia’s annual Power BusinessWomen list of 2021. The women who made it on this list hold leadership roles across industries and achieved marked milestones despite challenges posed by the pandemic. Notably, all the women highlighted this year are new entrants to the list and have been selected for their achievements in managing either a business with sizable revenues or a startup valued at over $100 million.

Winnie credits her achievements and success to her parents. “Even when I chose to pivot my career from academia to starting a company, they continued to stand by me, knowing that I have considered all factors,” she says. “I feel truly blessed for all their love and support, and I wouldn’t be who I am today without them.”

Read more on Forbes Asia here.

About Appier

Appier is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence to power business decision-making. Founded in 2012 with a vision of democratizing AI, Appier now has 17 offices across APAC, Europe and U.S., and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Visit www.appier.com for more information.

#Appier