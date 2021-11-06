Laos Confirms 960 New Cases of Covid-19 and Four Deaths

Laos has recorded 960 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today, as well as three new deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 7,233 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 960 new cases confirmed.

There were 955 cases of community spread and five imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

A 41-year-old man in Dankham Village, Sikhottabong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away on Friday at 103 Hospital. He had suffered from hypertension and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 70-year-old woman in Nongsanokham Village, Sikhottabong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away on Friday at Mittaphap Hospital. She had suffered from diabetes, kidney disease, and hypertension. He had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 79-year-old woman in Nongtaeng Neua Village, Sikhottabong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away on Friday at Mittaphap Hospital. She had suffered from a chronic respiratory infection and had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 92-year-old man in Dongpalep Village, Chanthabouly District, Vientiane Capital, passed away on Wednesday at his home. He had suffered from paralysis. No information was provided as to whether the man had been vaccinated against Covid-19, however, he had had contact with his nephew who had been infected with the virus.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 449 cases across 166 villages in nine districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 71 cases in 28 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 57 cases across 22 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 48 cases across eight villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 35 cases across 19 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 68 cases across 36 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 37 cases across 16 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 122 cases across 32 villages.

– Pak Ngum District recorded six cases across three villages.

– Sungthong District recorded two cases across two villages.

Three more cases are now under investigation.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 123 cases of community spread were recorded, with 13 cases in Pak Ou District. In Luang Prabang City there were 68 cases. Chomphet District saw 32 cases, Phonthong District saw six cases, Phonxay District saw two cases, Viengkham District saw one case, and Phou Khoun District saw one case.

In Luang Namtha Province saw 153 cases across 30 villages in four districts.

In Bokeo Province there were 28 cases across 11 villages in three districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 20 cases across seven villages in four districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 46 cases across 23 villages in four districts.

Champasack Province saw 38 cases today across 19 villages in four districts.

Khammouane Province saw 17 cases across 12 villages in two districts.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 8,443 active cases of Covid-19, with 81 confirmed deaths, and 45,980 total cases.

Meanwhile, 502 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

—

Join our Telegram channel to receive our regular news updates.