How To Choose The Right Internet Service For Home In Laos

The Internet has become an important part of people’s lives all over the world and the same is the case here in Laos, where it has become an integral part of people’s everyday life. There are many ways by which you can connect to the internet. Since there are different internet services available, here are some points that will help you make a better choice:

ADSL

For people living in Laos, a popular choice for internet service is the ADSL connection. ADSL stands for Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line and through this technology, many ISPs in the country are using ADSL to offer internet to users. The quality of the ADSL connection depends on the quality of the phone network and the distance between the subscriber and the nearest network point.

Users should keep one thing in mind before they choose ADSL: it is not a symmetrical technology which means that the download speed will always be higher than the upload speed. For an average internet user, it wouldn’t be a problem since the majority of the services on the internet such as browsing or video streaming require little upload speed and more download speed.

For an ordinary internet user, it is won’t affect the service much except for those services that require high upload speed or require symmetrical bandwidth such as video conferencing or uploading files.

In Laos, the coverage of ADSL is wider than Fiber and it has the advantage that unlimited bandwidth can be offered but it is now considered a technology of the past.

Mobile Broadband

The easiest way to get access to the internet is through mobile broadband. Mobile broadband uses your phone network as a way to connect to the Internet. If you are living in Laos then one of the quickest and easiest ways to access the internet is through your mobile network.

To enjoy high-speed broadband internet, you need a SIM that has an active data package and if you want then you can buy a portable hotspot device that will allow you to connect up to 10 devices simultaneously. After you buy a portable hotspot device, just visit the default gateway, which for most devices is 10.0.0.1 or it can be 192.168.254.254 or any other similar address. Once there, configure the device according to your needs and you’re good to go.

Before investing in mobile broadband, make sure that the signals at your home are optimal for high-speed internet. If it is good then there is no reason why you wouldn’t be happy with mobile broadband internet.

The downside of mobile broadband internet is that it is expensive in Laos and the packages are limited in volume. If you are looking to Binge-watch Netflix then mobile broadband is not recommended. For instance, Lao Telecom users have to pay 50,000 Kip for 7 GB of the Internet for a validity period of 30 days. Planet 4G mobile broadband packages range from 200,000 Kip for 10GB to 800,000 Kip for 100GB with a validity period of 30 days.

Fiber To Home

Currently, the most popular choice of internet service in Laos and all over the world is Fiber to Home. It is the latest technology for broadband and internet services that uses light pulse to transmit data from one location to another which means that the transit latency is almost the speed of light, making it a very fast and reliable choice for internet service. Fiber is a symmetrical internet service, unlike ADSL making it better than ADSL.

Fiber to Home is the internet service of choice for heavy users who are mostly internet games, streamers, and enterprise customers. The only downside of Fiber to Home as compared to other technologies is that it is expensive and the service is not widely available, only a handful of areas in the country have Fiber to Home support. The reason is that it depends on a new medium and isn’t based on phone lines or wireless technology requiring new infrastructure to be developed and new lines to be laid down.

In Laos, finer installation can range anywhere between 500,000 Kip to 1,500,000 Kip in urban areas but it all comes down to your location. If the location is far away then get ready to pay the ISPs more than this.

These are the three main options that people have available in Laos. Of course the best choice is Fiber to Home but it is expensive and not available everywhere. ADSL is a cheaper alternative and is fine for an average user. If you want internet on the go then mobile broadband is the choice.