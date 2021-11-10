Laos Confirms 1,140 New Cases of Covid-19 and Two Deaths



Laos has recorded 1,140 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today, as well as two new deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 7,703 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,140 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,134 cases of community spread and six imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

A 56-year-old woman in Thongnamy Village, Pakkading District, Bolikhamxay Province, passed away yesterday evening at KM6 field hospital. She had suffered from diabetes and kidney disease. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

An 82-year-old woman in Hadxaykham Village, Pakkading District, Bolikhamxay Province, passed away today at KM6 field hospital. She had suffered from asthma and hypertension. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 671 cases across 185 villages in seven districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 116 cases in 32 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 61 cases across 17 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 19 cases across 12 villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 44 cases across 21 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 104 cases across 40 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 39 cases across 12 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 226 cases across 51 villages.

59 more cases are now under investigation.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 157 cases of community spread were recorded, with 13 cases in Xieng Ngern and four cases in Numbak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 73 cases.

Chomphet District saw 56 cases, Phonthong District saw four cases, Phonxay District saw two and Ngan District saw four cases.

In Bokeo Province there were 13 cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 25 cases across ten villages in three districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 71 cases across 31 villages in seven districts.

Champasack Province saw 27 cases today.

Khammouane Province saw 19 cases in Thakhek District.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 9,591 active cases of Covid-19, with 91 confirmed deaths, and 50,032 total cases.

Meanwhile, 459 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

—

