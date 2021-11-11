ERA Singapore Management and Trusted Advisers Raised $231K to Lead ESG Efforts in Real Estate Industry and Community Outreach

The funds will be donated to the Hong Kah North Environmental Sustainability Fund in support of the Singapore Green Plan 2030, benefitting over 42,000 household

ERA to embrace sustainability and empower its network of over 8,300 trusted advisers and their clients through promoting green practices and providing volunteerism and fundraising avenues

Three key ESG focuses: Creating a green and sustainable living environment for Singaporeans, employee well-being, and development of evolutionary solutions

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 November 2021 – ERA Singapore (ERA) announced a series of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) efforts today during its Q4’21 Career Advancement Day, themed “ESG by ERA”. The company will focus on three priority areas – creating a green and sustainable living environment for Singaporeans, employee well-being, and development of evolutionary solutions.

SUPPORTING GRASSROOTS ORGANISATION TO ACCELERATE SINGAPORE GREEN PLAN 2030

The kickstart of ESG efforts had been made memorable, thanks to 21 esteemed patrons comprising ERA senior management and trusted advisers, who each donated S$11,000, totalling to a sum of S$231,000 that will be donated to Hong Kah North Environmental Sustainability Fund. This fund will be used to help the grassroots organisation develop green and sustainable living environment for its residents.

The donation funds will support two of the five key pillars under the Singapore Green Plan 2030 — City in Nature and Sustainable Living, and is expected to benefit over 42,000 Tengah Town’s households and other parts of Hong Kah North. These include:

The building of a community garden on the top deck of a multi-storey carpark at Bukit Batok West Avenue 8, opposite the new Tengah Town. This will increase green cover as well as enhance livability and connections among residents.

Setting up an Eco Hub in Tengah Town to widen environment education and encourage sustainable living practices such as Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle (3R) and community gardening. This includes organising eco-workshops to promote upcycling and green living among residents, as well as eco-activities with community partners such as schools and volunteer welfare organisations to showcase residents' eco-projects.

To foster a spirit of inclusivity and collaboration, the donations will be used to organise eco-activities with community partners, such as schools and volunteer welfare organisations, and showcase residents' eco-projects. The funds will also provide education grants and assistance to students and residents from vulnerable families. These programmes aim to encourage residents to adopt green habits and nurture a community of green champions.

Speaking at the virtual conference, Dr. Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment commended ERA for embracing sustainability and empowering its network of more than 8,300 trusted advisers and staff in promoting green practices and providing volunteerism and fundraising avenues in support of the Green Plan.

In a bid to propel ERA’s ESG efforts, the ESG by ERA committee will be chaired by Ms Doris Ong, who is the newly appointed Deputy CEO of ERA Singapore. “We’re proud to lead these efforts and promote the adoption of ESG practices among our staff, trusted advisers, clients and corporate partners in their daily life and decision-making process,” said Ms Ong. “ERA’s contribution towards the Hong Kah North Sustainability Fund is a good start, and we will strive to become a green corporate citizen in other areas such as tackling the distribution of bottled water at property launches, incorporating and promoting green practices inside and outside the company. We have more initiatives in the pipeline and will continue to harmonise ESG frameworks into our business strategy and day-to-day operations.”

As the only real estate agency in Singapore to own its building, ERA is also taking the lead in maintaining high green standards within ERA APAC Centre, as well as raising awareness among its clients and the industry on this pillar. Since moving its headquarters to ERA APAC Centre last year, ERA has installed energy-efficient appliances and lights during the renovation phase to ensure an environmental friendly workspace. The building is currently in the midst of approval for the BCA Green Mark certification scheme. ERA will continue to maintain and uphold its energy saving standards in all offices and will monitor and analyse its energy consumption patterns with the aim to lower the energy intensity ratio and greenhouse gas emissions.

The company has also made a significant progress in reducing its carbon footprint through the adoption of paperless submission of documents via e-Form, creation of personalised digital materials such as e-books, flyers, mailers and website for marketing purposes, as well as reduced usage of cheques.

PROMOTE ECONOMIC, PHYSICAL AND MENTAL WELL-BEING OF ERA’S TRUSTED ADVISERS

Employee well-being has become a key issue for the ‘Social’ pillar under ESG, especially with the increased stress levels during the Covid-19 pandemic. Firmly entrenched in its sharing and caring culture, ERA’s network of trusted advisers are encouraged to support one another.

ERA has been making changes to further improve the economic, physical and mental well-being of their trusted advisers:

ERA advocates gender equality and provides fair opportunities for all. As one of the few female C-Suite leaders in the real estate industry, Ms Doris Ong is breaking glass ceilings as the new Deputy CEO of ERA. She spearheads an integral division, Project Marketing, which secured ERA as Singapore’s first real estate agency to clinch projects from conglomerate developers. She leads a team that has planned and executed marketing launches for over 200 international and local residential projects. ERA believes in encouraging its trusted advisers to reach their full potential through motivational recognition programs. During the Q4 Career Advancement Day, ERA senior management handed out tokens of appreciation to the esteemed patrons who contributed towards the ESG at ERA funds, as well as awards for its existing and new trusted advisers who achieved outstanding performance in the last quarter. Continuing its annual Loyalty Growth Dividends initiative, ERA will be giving out approximately S$1 million in 2022 to appreciate and recognise its top-performing leaders in ERA and to share the fruits of the company. This initiative serves to underline ERA’s focus on investing on human capital – one that is heavily vested on recruitment and retention. To support the teambuilding efforts of ERA’s division directors, the company will also invest an average amount of $18,000 for each division director under DD Branch-Out Bonus Scheme. ERA’s CEO Mr Marcus Chu personally hosted a 4-hour long Positive Mental Attitude sharing session for its network of trusted advisers. The first session featured 4 ERA teammates as special guests who shared stories about pivotal moments and near-death experiences that changed their lives. Mr Chu plans to conduct the session regularly to guide and protect its trusted advisers from conditions such as depression and anxiety. A collaboration with CGS-CIMB, the #1 market share brokerage firm in Singapore for the last three years, to promote financial literacy and empowerment among busy ERA trusted advisers via their digital investment platform, ProsperUS. ERA’s trusted advisers are given complimentary access to all educational materials such as weekly charts, investment articles covering three major markets – Singapore, Hong Kong and the United States, as well as live webinars to help them achieve financial security through portfolio diversification in real estate and stocks. Both organisations will also integrate the ESG criteria into the collaboration to promote sustainable investment and long-term growth to safeguard their future. Featuring ample greenery, the ground floor of ERA APAC Centre provides a creative, conducive, and collaborative work space for its network of trusted advisers. It is named Everyday @ ERA, a tangible vision of the company to create a place to work, learn and nurture the OneERA spirit everyday amongst ERA trusted advisers.





CONSTANT DEVELOPMENT OF EVOLUTIONARY SOLUTIONS FOR BETTER EFFECIENCY

ERA continues to build stronger digital capabilities to mitigate risks, seize new opportunities and gain competitive advantage for its network of trusted advisers and clients. The company releases the 0.4 version of its RealtyWatch mobile app, highlighting the following new features:

To address the current challenges faced by tenants when locating the right home, ERA will be introducing a game-changing innovation – Real-time Rental Home Finder. Utilising 50 millions data points, the Rental Home Finder is an integration of public transport directory and home search platform, allowing tenants to find properties based on public transport routes (Train and Bus) that match their budget.

Utilising 50 millions data points, the Rental Home Finder is an integration of public transport directory and home search platform, allowing tenants to find properties based on public transport routes (Train and Bus) that match their budget. Integration of OneMap3D which allows users to experience a richer view of the surroundings of a particular property and shadow casting according to different time of a day for a particular property, as well as other useful capabilities such as location-based information, navigational services, and the use of open-source technologies.

These will value-add its salient features including 24/7 notifications on neighbourhood property transactions, comprehensive property calculators, intelligent property portfolios personalised by Robo Advisor, generating instant estimated valuations of properties, instant search of new launch homes with real-time availability, and viewing of up-to-date mortgage packages from major banks. Individuals can download RealtyWatch Mobile App on the App Store; or get it on Google Play.

Collaboration is a key success factor when it comes to sustainability. With that in mind, ERA has collaborated with leaders from various sectors, such as Redbrick, EdgeProp, EcoProp and Singapore Land Authority, since July this year to build an integrated and sustainable digital ecosystem for the benefits of real estate trusted advisers and the community.

The company will also be signing an MOU with Endowus, the country’s first and only digital advisor for CPF, SRS and cash savings, to further consumer literacy on real estate progression and wealth planning.

