HOPE TeleCare Myanmar and JV Partner DOC2US Bring Home HealthTech Recognitions at the ASOCIO 2021 Awards

YANGON, MYANMAR – Media OutReach – 30 November 2021 – HOPE TeleCare, Myanmar’s all-in-one digital healthcare platform and JV Partner, DOC2US bagged the Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organisation (ASOCIO) 2021 award in the HealthTech segment, recognising HOPE TeleCare’s goal of helping individuals get accessible, affordable, and equitable healthcare services in urban and rural areas.

The Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organisation (ASOCIO) is an ICT federation organised by ICT associations representing 24 economies throughout Asia Pacific, to promote, encourage, and foster relationships and develop the computing industry in the region.

“We are thrilled to receive this award alongside our partner DOC2US, knowing that we have used digitalisation to make healthcare available to individuals from all walks of life through our platforms. At HOPE TeleCare, we firmly believe that everyone should have the right to basic healthcare. This award not only recognises our efforts with patients across the country, but also motivates us to continue working towards an improved healthcare ecosystem for the people of Myanmar,” said U Htun Htun Naing, Chairman of HOPE TeleCare Myanmar,left in photo posing with the awards and Operation Manager Dr May Zon Soe, Head of Business Development Kaung Htet.

In addition to the awards received at the ASOCIO 2021, HOPE Telecare was also celebrated at the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) 2021 Global ICT Excellence Awards under the Innovative eHealth Solutions for Private Sector/NGO.

As HOPE’s technical partner, DOC2US provides the robust backend system that runs and supports the digital healthcare platform.

“We would like to thank PIKOM for this nomination. We are truly honoured to receive this award as it is a true reflection of our commitment to encouraging digitalisation in healthcare and a recognition of our work in advancing the digital healthcare space locally and beyond. We are committed to continuing to provide a more accessible and connected healthcare platform to all Malaysians as well as work together with our partners in the region move forward in this digital era”, said Dr Raymond Choy, Chief Executive Officer of DOC2US.

The first telemedicine provider that issues digitally signed e-prescriptions in Malaysia, DOC2US has helped alleviate the struggles of Malaysians by providing access to healthcare professionals through its platform. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and during movement restrictions, DOC2US has helped over half a million Malaysians connect with doctors and healthcare professionals any time, anywhere.

