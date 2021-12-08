Laos Confirms 1,209 New Cases of Covid-19 and Five Deaths



Laos has recorded 1,209 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with five new deaths confirmed.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 10,593 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,209 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,209 cases of community spread across the country.

New Deaths

A 21-year-old inmate at a prison in Houayxay District, Bokeo Province, passed away on Monday before reaching hospital. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 21-year-old woman in Samket Village, Sikhottabong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday evening at Mittaphap Hospital. She had suffered from allergy and had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 66-year-old man in Hongkha Village, Chanthabouly District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday morning at Mittaphap Hospital. He had suffered from lung cancer and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 58-year-old man in Hongkha Village, Chanthabouly District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday at Mittaphap Hospital. He had suffered from hypertension and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 94-year-old woman in Nonkeo Village, Sikhottabong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday evening at 103 Hospital. She had suffered from hypertension and had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 687 cases across 194 villages in nine districts.

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 54 cases of community spread were recorded, with one case in Pak Ou District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 39 cases and Nan District saw 14 cases.

In Bokeo Province there were 80 cases today across 25 villages in two districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 41 cases across 19 villages in five districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 36 cases today across 24 villages in seven districts.

Champasack Province saw 41 cases today across 25 villages in five districts.

Khammouane Province saw seven cases today across five villages in three districts.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 12,100 active cases of Covid-19, with 219 confirmed deaths, and 83,291 total cases.

Meanwhile, 488 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 55.74% of the population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 44.16%.

Story by Thippachanh Manivong.

