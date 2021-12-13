Laos Confirms 1,138 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 1,138 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 4,254 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,138 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,132 cases of community spread and six imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

A 58-year-old man in Phonsavath Tai Village, Sikhottabong District, Vientiane Capital passed away due to complications involving Covid-19. He had suffered from diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 70-year-old man in Houaykeo Village, Khamkeut District, Bolikhamxay Province passed away due to Covid-19. He had suffered from diabetes, kidney disease, and hypertension. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 68-year-old woman in Namkieng Village, Naxaythong District, Vientiane Capital recently passed away. She had suffered from hypertension and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province

Vientiane Capital recorded 533 cases across 152 villages in nine districts.

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 145 cases of community spread were recorded, with two cases in Numbak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 58 cases, Pak Ou District saw 15 cases, Phonxay District saw two cases, Chomphet District saw one case, and Ban Phik Canter (Drug treatment center) saw 66 cases.

In Bokeo Province there were 62 cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 25 cases in four districts.

In Oudomxay Province saw 110 cases in five districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 14 cases today in four districts.

Champasack Province saw nine cases today in four districts.

Khammouane Province saw 22 cases today in five districts.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 12,132 active cases of Covid-19, with 250 confirmed deaths, and 90,458 total cases.

Meanwhile, 553 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 57.68% of the total population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 44.80%.