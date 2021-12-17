Laos Confirms 1,702 New Cases of Covid-19 and Four Deaths

Laos has recorded 1,702 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with four new deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 6,369 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,702 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,702 cases of community spread across the country.

New Deaths

A 55-year-old farmer in Morm Village, Ton Pherng District, Bokeo Province, passed away due to Covid-19. She had suffered from hypertension and diabetes. She had been fully vaccinated.

A 51-year-old teacher in Namkor Village, Houayxay District, Bokeo Province, passed away due to Covid-19. He had suffered from paralysis and had been fully vaccinated.

A 35-year-old inmate at a prison in Khonekeo Village, Houayxay District, Bokeo Province, passed away due to Covid-19. He had suffered from pneumonia and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 58-year-old man in Nalao Village, Phonhong District, Vientiane Province, passed away due to Covid-19. He had suffered from hypertension and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 914 cases today.

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 91 cases of community spread were recorded, with two cases in Numbak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 78 cases, Xiengngern District saw one case, Pak Ou District saw two cases, Chomphet District saw one case, Phoukhoun District saw one case, Phonxay District saw two cases, and Ngoy District saw one case.

In Bokeo Province there were 146 cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 46 cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 44 cases.

Champasack Province saw 26 cases today.

Khammouane Province saw 23 cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 12,300 active cases of Covid-19, with 266 confirmed deaths, and 96,256 total cases.

Meanwhile, 534 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.