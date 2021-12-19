Foodpanda Gives Back to Needy Communities With Happiness Bags



Foodpanda continues to help local communities in Laos, with the company recently distributing consumer goods to needy families in Vientiane Capital.

Foodpanda distributed much-needed consumer goods and food items to 210 families living in crowded communities on Saturday to celebrate its second year of operations in Laos, as well as and its nationwide coverage.

Mr. Abraham Sayavong, Head of Marketing, together with Foodpanda employees, riders, rescue teams, and volunteers from various departments visited three villages in Vientiane Capital yesterday to hand out items worth LAK 25,000,000.

Some 210 poor families in Hadsady Village, Thongkhankham Village, and Nongduang Neua Village received “Sharing Happiness” bags. The bags contained consumer goods and sanitary items such as rice, eggs, soy sauce, sanitary masks, and alcohol sprays.

Rescue teams also undertook sanitization sprays in each village.

Among the items donated was 210 kg of rice, 210 bottles of fish sauce, 210 bottles of soy sauce, 210 bags of seasoning powder, 210 bags of salt, 210 bags of sugar, 210 bags of Knorr seasoning, 1,260 eggs, 1,050 packets of instant noodles, 210 packs of washing powder, 210 boxes of masks, and 210 bottles of alcohol spray.

Mr. Abraham Sayavong said during the opening of the event that “Foodpanda has been helping the local community in many ways for over two years and we will continue to help our local community, especially during this global pandemic that has had a huge economic and societal impact on people’s livelihoods.”

“These “Happiness Bags” are being distributed today, as well as the sanitization of these villages, as a way to give back to local communities that are in desperate need of assistance during this difficult time,” he added.

In addition, Foodpanda celebrated its two-year anniversary and nationwide coverage across 17 other provinces. Led by local city managers in each province, donations were made to needy communities via provincial Covid-19 taskforces.

The total value of donations made was LAK 72,000,000, while Foodpanda has undertaken corporate social responsibility activities through 2021 reaching a total value of LAK 700,000,000.