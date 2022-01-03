Clean Care Expands To Include Laundry and Dry Cleaning Services

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 January 2022 – Clean Care, which began its comprehensive cleaning services with upholstery cleaning has broadened its range of services to encompass Laundry and Dry Cleaning services now. The cleaning company that strives to upkeep environmental well-being by ensuring clean and hygienic spaces at residential and commercial properties is well-positioned to serve as a one-stop centre for a variety of cleaning needs.

Starting out with their deep cleaning services of upholstery that can remove even the most stubborn of stains without compromising on the delicate condition of the furniture, Clean Care has been instrumental in extending the longevity of their customers’ carpet and sofa, while also safeguarding the health and safety standards of these indoor spaces by ensuring the maximum cleanliness of the upholstery. With this launch of new cleaning services, Clean Care is now able to meet a spectrum of cleaning requirements by homeowners and business owners.

LAUNDRY SERVICES

One of the features of Clean Care Dry Cleaning’s new Professional Laundry Service is that it only employs eco-friendly cleaning processes and utilise reusable laundry bags for pickup and delivery services. Apart from being environmentally conscious, Clean Care Dry Cleaning also ensures all laundry cleaning products are of top-grade premium standards, and are free of any chlorine. Their meticulous attention to detail in their professional laundry service also permits for laundry to be classified by colour before being washed with an in-wash detergent booster for enhanced cleaning performance, and a downy fabric softener. In addition to these measures, Clean Care Dry Cleaning also endeavours to meet any special requests from customers pertaining to their professional laundry services and offers a door-to-door nationwide service to collect and deliver the laundry to customers.

DRY CLEANING SERVICES

This seamless customer service of delivering the goods to customer’s doorstep extends to their Dry Cleaning Services too. Using a naturally-sourced, biodegradable cleaning solution along with the odourless and colourless liquid silicone as a carrier for the detergent, which is devoid of any harsh chemical components, Clean Care’s dry cleaning service can be effectively applied to bespoke suits, dresses, wedding gowns, jackets, cushion covers, rugs and bedspreads as it contains qualities for enhanced fabric care. The dry cleaning procedure at Clean Care Dry Cleaning operates on a wet cleaning process that typically uses 30% less water and 50% less energy than traditional wash cycles seen at other dry cleaners. The wet cleaning process does not compromise on the cleaning efficacy as the automatic washers at Clean Care Dry Cleaning electronically detect the moisture levels of the garments being dried to manipulate the detergent dosage, drum rotation, water flow and temperature in accordance with the fabric of the garment to produce the most ideal dry cleaning outcome possible. This double-pronged approach posits Clean Care Dry Cleaning as a cleaning company that does not only serve their customers optimally by recognising that every garment that is undergoing the dry cleaning process is unique and important, but as also one that is mindful of its environmental impact. For those garments and furnishings that customers determine to be of higher value, Clean Care Dry Cleaning also offers specialist care and meticulous handling.

“Clean Care prioritises customer satisfaction as the main driver of their branding in the cleaning services industry in Singapore”, affirms Mr. Jay Kwek, the marketing manager at Clean Care. “Our services are also competitively priced to offer our customers the best value in the marketplace”, says Mr. Kwek. With the laundry services and dry cleaning services starting at $7 per shirt and $9 per item respectively, Clean Care has an edge over the competition with affordable prices for their cleaning services.

