Laos Confirms 340 New Cases of Covid-19 and One Death

Laos has recorded 340 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with one death.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 2,336 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 340 new cases confirmed.

There were 331 cases of community spread and nine imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

One death was recorded in Vientiane Province due to Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 68 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw three cases.

In Bokeo Province there were five cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were six cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 24 cases.

Champasack Province saw eight cases today.

Khammouane Province saw 15 cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 527 confirmed deaths and 130,293 total cases.

Meanwhile, 446 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.