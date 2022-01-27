Quanzhou-Moscow CRE Train Service Launched to Boost Trade Relations Between Jinjiang and Europe

QUANZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach – 27 January 2022 – The first CRE train service between Quanzhou and Moscow was launched to boost economic and trade relations between the major economic development zone of Jinjiang and Europe. On January 18, 2022, a CRE train (No. 75010) departed from Quanzhou East Station, loaded with products such as sanitation supplies, bags, shoes and clothing, and handicrafts, etc. for Moscow. According to Quanzhou Municipal Bureau Of Commerce, this is the first CRE train to Europe from Quanzhou, which is the starting point of Maritime Silk Road, and the inauguration of the train route will open new avenues for the foreign trade in Jinjiang, a county-level city of Quanzhou City.

The train carried 50 containers weighing about 445 tons, with a total value of about RMB 10.37 million. About half of the products are manufactured by Fujian Province Jinjiang City Foreign Trade Co., Ltd., Fujian Zonsun Import and Export Trade Co., Ltd., and Insoftb (China) Co., Ltd. The non-stop train departing from Quanzhou East Station will cross the border at Manzhouli Frontier Station and arrive at Moscow after a 20-day travel, with a total journey of about 10,960 km. This rail freight service shortens the transportation time by 25 days when compared with maritime shipping time.

Jinjiang, at the forefront in terms of foreign trade exports, realized a foreign trade value of RMB 67,359 million during Jan. to Sept. 2021, showing a year-on-year growth of 87.97% and 54.2% compared with 2020 and 2019, respectively. The value of exports to EU was RMB 6,889 million, with a growth of 57.6%, and the number of orders is still rising. The operation of the CRE train (Quanzhou – Moscow) will boost the economic and trade relations between Jinjiang and other countries along the route of “Belt and Road Initiative” and promote Jinjiang Products to march towards the world, the authorities at Quanzhou Municipal Bureau Of Commerce claimed.

