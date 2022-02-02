Laos Confirms 463 New Cases of Covid-19, Two Deaths

Laos has recorded 463 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with two deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 3,279 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 463 new cases confirmed.

There were 456 cases of community spread and seven imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

One death was recorded in Oudomxay Province due to Covid-19.

One death was recorded in Xieng Khouang Province due to Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 102 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw ten cases.

In Bokeo Province there were 12 cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 19 cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 16 cases.

Champasack Province saw five cases today.

Khammouane Province saw 11 cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 5,235 active cases of Covid-19, with 553 confirmed deaths, and 134,901 total cases.

Meanwhile, 697 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 64.76% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 56.07%.