OPPO to Launch its Flagship Find X5 Series on 24 February 2022

Find X5 series is the first to feature OPPO’s self-designed NPU MariSilicon X

Find X5 Pro will feature Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform

CHINA, SHENZHEN – Media OutReach – 17 February 2022 – The pioneering smart device brand, OPPO, today announced the launch of its high-end flagship smartphone with world-first imaging experiences – OPPO Find X5 series.

OPPO marries breathtaking high-end design with best-in-class technology and camera innovation. Join OPPO and #EmpowerEveryMoment at the global Find X5 Series launch event, to be streamed live via OPPO’s official channel on 24 February 2022 at 11:00 GMT/19:00 GMT+8.

At OPPO INNO Day 2021, OPPO announced MariSilicon X, the dedicated imaging Neural Processing Unit, which overcomes smartphone video capture’s greatest challenge – nighttime recording. Taking quality to new heights with its cutting-edge 6nm architecture, real-time RAW processing, and up to 20x faster 4K AI performance – Find X5 Pro shines a light on the night.

Powered by the latest-generation, multicore Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the Find X5 Pro stays cool under pressure and is supercharged to handle the most demanding games and applications. On the outside, it embodies a futuristic design to express a sense of calm and timeless beauty. With an ultra-hard, true ceramic back, the Find X5 Pro achieves clean, modern sophistication while creating a surface texture that reduces fingerprints, and follows a perfectly-smooth, uniform incline to gently cushion the camera module.

With unrivalled night shooting capabilities, the high-end 5G flagship Find X5 Pro builds on the core DNA that makes OPPO a hit with consumers and critics alike. With a futuristic aesthetic, new ColorOS, world-class performance, ultra-fast connectivity and a camera system that’s out of this world, Find X5 Pro raises the bar for smartphones.

