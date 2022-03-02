Cloud Comrade Partners with Lacework to Bolster Cloud Security for Customers in South East Asia

Cloud Comrade is the first member in South East Asia in the recently-enhanced Lacework Partner Program and marks Lacework’s entry into this vibrant market. With this partnership, Cloud Comrade will integrate Lacework’s proven cloud security platform with its solutions to effectively address a key concern of clients.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 March 2022 – Cloud Comrade, the fast growing cloud computing consultancy and Managed Services Provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Lacework, the data driven security platform for the cloud and its inclusion in the Lacework Partner Program. As Lacework’s first partner in the region, this strategic collaboration heralds the entry of Lacework into the key SE Asian market.

The partnership serves to strengthen Cloud Comrade’s value proposition to customers with a broader portfolio of solutions and significantly enhanced cloud security, a critical consideration for businesses moving to the cloud. It will give a fillip to the company’s customer acquisition and rapid expansion across the region.

Lacework makes it easier for customers to securely migrate and manage their digital business. Lacework enables its partners to drive down costs and risk, while removing the burden of unnecessary toil, rule writing, and inaccurate alerts.

“We are proud to be the first company in South East Asia to be a Lacework Partner. Security is a key area of concern for companies evaluating migration of their IT systems to the cloud. Partnering with Lacework enables us to offer best-in-class solutions, such as the Lacework Polygraph® Data Platform, to address this concern. In this context, Lacework’s distinct approach to automating cloud security at scale that enables customers to innovate faster and more securely was a big draw for us. It will inspire customers to switch to the cloud with great confidence and assurance,” said Andy Waroma, Co-Founder of Cloud Comrade.

“We consistently partner with only the top solution providers across many categories – such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, to name a few- to provide our customers with ‘turnkey’ cloud services. The partnership with Lacework aligns perfectly with this strategy and becomes a critical component of our roadmap for the future. It reinforces the richness of our palette and ability to offer bespoke solutions to our customers, which is indeed exciting and valuable,” he adds.

“We’re excited to launch Lacework’s SE Asia expansion alongside Cloud Comrade, their wide-ranging cloud expertise combined with Lacework’s cloud compliance, workload and container security is going to add significant value to cloud consumers across Asia. We always seek out partnerships that compound to deliver greater value, this partnership is a testament to that approach,” said Graham Pearson, Vice President of Lacework.

About Cloud Comrade

Cloud Comrade ( https://cloudcomrade.com) is a Singapore-based cloud computing consultancy company with a regional footprint in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company offers a comprehensive range of services from strategy and design to deployment, migration, and management of customers’ IT infrastructure. Cloud Comrade partners with the best solution providers in the field of cloud computing and is a preferred Amazon Web Services (AWS) consulting partner in ASEAN, as well as a managed service provider for AWS, Google, and Alibaba Cloud. In January 2019, ST Telemedia ( sttelemedia.com), an active strategic investor specializing in communications & media, data centers, and infrastructure technology businesses, acquired a majority stake in the company. For more information on Cloud Comrade, visit cloudcomrade.com

About Lacework

Lacework is the data-driven security platform for the cloud. The Lacework Cloud Security Platform, powered by Polygraph, automates cloud security at scale so our customers can innovate with speed and safety. Polygraph is the only security solution that can collect, analyze, and accurately correlate data across an organization’s AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes environments, and narrow it down to the handful of security events that matter. Customers all over the globe depend on Lacework to drive revenue, bring products to market faster and safer and consolidate point security solutions into a single platform. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., with offices all over the world, Lacework is backed by leading investors like Sutter Hill Ventures, Altimeter Capital, Liberty Global Ventures, and Snowflake Ventures, among others. Get started at www.lacework.com.

