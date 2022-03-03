Laos UN Ambassador Makes Call for Peace at General Assembly

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Lao PDR to the United Nations, Mr. Anouparb Vongnorkeo delivered a speech at the 11th Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly this morning.

According to the United Nations, Ambassador Anouparb stated that:

“As a peace-loving nation, the Lao PDR firmly upholds the principles of the United Nations’ Charter and its obligations under international law. Toward this end, the Lao PDR has continued to pursue its consistent foreign policy of peace, independence, friendship, and enhancing cooperation with all nations.

As a country that previously suffered from the scourge of war, the Lao PDR knows too well the endless negative consequences it will cause to innocent lives. We believe what is entailing is not of interest to any party.

The Lao PDR has been closely following the current developments in Ukraine which is complex and fragile. We commend the UN and countries which have offered humanitarian assistance to the affected people.

We remain skeptical of unilateral sanctions. On the contrary, we should also be mindful that the sanctions imposed could entail a long-term impact on innocent people including the global community at large, especially during the pandemic period.

Therefore, we call on all parties concerned to refrain from any action that could further fuel the escalation of tension and seek peaceful solutions and restore peace and security.

Towards this end, we support an ongoing effort to find a peaceful settlement to this situation through diplomatic means, including the recent peaceful negotiation held at the border of Belarus. It is important that legitimate security concerns of all parties be taken into account. ”

Ambassador Anouparb continued:

“We have heard at this Emergency Special Session during the past two days divergent views and opinions.

Nevertheless, one common call loudly echoed in this Assembly Hall, is the call for peace, which can only be achieved through diplomatic means.

It is our fervent hope that, through this diplomatic effort, peace can be restored, a peace which constitutes the heart and soul of our organization, the United Nations.”