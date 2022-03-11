Laos Confirms 413 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 413 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 2.437 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 413 new cases confirmed.

There were 384 cases of community spread and 29 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 225 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw five cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were forty cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were fourteen cases.

In Bokeo Province saw three cases.

Khammouane Province saw five cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 1,680 active cases of Covid-19, with 640 confirmed deaths, and 145,507 total cases.

Meanwhile, 33 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 70.33% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 59.56%.