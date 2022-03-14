Cambodia Donates Refrigerated Trucks to Laos

The government of Cambodia has donated refrigerated trucks to Laos to assist in the country’s Covid-19 prevention efforts.

Cambodian Secretary of State and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Or Vandine, handed over the ten refrigerated trucks to Lao Minister of Health, Dr. Bounfeng Phoummalaysith on Saturday at the Nong Nok Khien – Tropaeng Kreal border crossing near Champasack Province.

The trucks will be used to transport vaccines to hospitals around the country.

According to a press statement from the Cambodian Ministry of Health, this donation reflects Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen’s concern for the well-being of the people of Laos.

The donations also affirm that “Cambodia is a small country with a big heart.”

Cambodia has provided assistance to Laos aimed at Covid-19 prevention on a number of occasions, donating some 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines and three trucks in December last year.

The Cambodian government and private sector joined together with a show of support for Laos by providing over USD 13 million to assist in the fight against Covid-19 during the 13th ASEM Summit held in Phnom Penh last year.