Mead Johnson Nutrition HK’s Formula Cans Recycling Program energises recycling across 18 districts

Gives over 5,800 used cans a ‘second life’

HONG KONG – Media OutReach – 14 March 2022 – Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong (“Mead Johnson”) is continuing to reach new milestones with its large scale “We CAN Protect the Future” Formula Cans Recycling Program as it pursues better environmental protection for Hong Kong and upholds its mission of nourishing children’s best start in life. The program, launched in 18 districts in partnership with 24-hour online shopping mall HKTVmall (“HKTVmall”) and the World Green Organisation (“WGO”), has to date successfully recycled over 5,800 used cans into raw materials. The recycling initiative has reduced solid wastes and helped parents establish vital recycling habits which play an integral role in building a sustainable future.

Mead Johnson launched the pilot scheme in April 2021 for three months. Popular demand saw it launch a second phase in October 2021. The program encouraged consumers to return cleaned formula cans regardless of the brand to 36 designated HKTVmall O2O shops to redeem e-vouchers[1]. All collected formula cans were then sent to a local recycling plant for processing and turned into recyclable molten metal at another facility. The WGO supervised the entire recycling process to ensure all recycled cans were appropriately transformed into recycled material.

The program recycled over 5,800 used cans, saving enough energy to power a TV for 725 days[2]. An online survey found over 80% of participants agree that the program raised their environmental awareness and changed the way they handled used formula milk cans[3]. Mead Johnson also sent tailored educational materials on recycling and environmental protection to 150,000 parents via targeted online and offline channels to further nurture green living habits.

Mead Johnson also partnered with the WGO to host 18 sessions of upcycling workshops in November 2021. These workshops, held at three major shopping malls, gave a hands-on upcycling learning experience. It taught parents and children to create musical instruments from recycled cans and encouraged children to form green habits from a young age. The workshops received overwhelming responses, with over 280 participants joining them.

“Besides providing high quality nutrition products, Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong has been working with parents to safeguard the environment by organising different environmental protection initiatives,” said Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, General Manager, Hong Kong, Taiwan & Cross-Border of Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited. “This program, with strong support from HKTVmall and the WGO, creates a convenient and reliable one-stop recycling channel for consumers, and I am happy to see the tremendous amount of positive feedback and outstanding results. It is also encouraging to see consumers are establishing green habits through our program, which is a vital step to building a green community. We look forward to continue creating a sustainable future through strategic partnerships.”

With its continued commitment to sustainability, Mead Johnson looks forward to further extending the formula cans recycling program in the hope of sparking a bright future for children, as well as strengthening community education through different forms of partnerships. More details of activities will be announced.

[1] Every successful return could redeem a HKTVmall HK$400 Mead Johnson selected products or HK$50 Dettol selected products e-voucher [2] One recycled tin can would save enough energy to power a TV for three hours, The Green Team. https://thegreenteam.org/recycling-facts/ [3] Online survey of 109 parents, conducted by MJNHK to evaluate participants’ can recycling experience.

About Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited

Mead Johnson Nutrition has been established for more than a century. Since its founding in 1905, the renowned infant and child nutrition brand has led the way in developing science-based pediatric nutrition products, guided by the mission to nourish the world’s children for the best start in life. Currently, Mead Johnson Nutrition provides more than 70 products in over 50 countries.

Excellent quality has helped Mead Johnson Nutrition earn the trust of nutritionists and parents. Its dedicated and rigorous approach, continuous innovation, tireless pursuit of excellence, and caring feedback to the community have also helped establish a good brand image.

Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited has been in Hong Kong for half a century. It provides Hong Kong parents with high quality, science-based products, various parenting information and professional advice, gaining trust and support from parents.

Mead Johnson Nutrition’s scientists and healthcare professionals are focusing their efforts on the formula for children with special nutrition needs. Mead Johnson Nutrition is one of the very few brands that insists on producing the formula for children with metabolic disorders, giving them hope.

For more information, visit http://www.meadjohnson.com.hk/

