Envision AESC and Mercedes-Benz announce new battery partnership

Envision AESC plans Gigafactory in the US to supply Mercedes-Benz and advance journey to carbon neutrality

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 16 March 2022 – Envision AESC, world-leading battery producer, announces a new partnership with Mercedes-Benz as the luxury automotive brand gets ready to go all electric.

Under the new agreement, Envision AESC will supply high-performance battery cell modules to support end to end production of all-electric Mercedes-EQ vehicles in Alabama.

Envision AESC’s new state-of-the-art battery facility will be powered by net zero carbon energy and offer world-leading digital automation when operational in 2025.

Lei Zhang, Executive Chairman, Envision AESC, said: “We are pleased to partner with Mercedes-Benz to provide high-performance battery cell modules for its new Mercedes-EQ vehicles produced in the US. This marks a significant step forward in our company’s mission to be a leading technology partner to support the global transition to carbon neutral transportation. Our planned investment in a new Gigafactory will form part of an ecosystem in the region, aimed at growing the local supply chain and developing the whole life cycle opportunities of batteries. Our ambition is to develop advanced technology, future innovations and integrated net zero solutions.”

The new Envision AESC Gigafactory in the US follows confirmation in 2021 of plans to build Gigafactory’s in France, Japan and the UK. Envision aims to have 300GWh+ capacity by 2030, powered by net-zero energy.

About Envision AESC:

Envision AESC is a world-leading battery technology company committed to research, development, design, manufacturing and sales of power batteries and energy storage batteries. Envision AESC has 2,500 employees and production plants in Japan, the US, the UK, China and France. For the past 11 years, Envision AESC has produced power batteries for more than 600,000 electric vehicles in 44 countries, achieving a record of ‘zero critical battery malfunction’.

In June 2021, Envision AESC was again named ‘Global Tier 1 Battery Companies’ by Benchmark, a leading UK-based lithium-ion battery supply chain research organization. The company invests heavily in next-generation technology to drive innovation and collaborates with its strategic partners to deliver excellent products with high performance, high safety credentials and high efficiency. Its teams work to continuously improve the company’s global leadership in product development, quality and sustainable processes. Find out more at https://www.envision-aesc.com/en/

#EnvisionAESC

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.