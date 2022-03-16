Laos Confirms 848 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 848 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 3,007 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 848 new cases confirmed.

There were 833 cases of community spread and 15 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 495 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw six cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were one hundred one cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were fifteen cases.

In Bokeo Province saw sixteen cases.

Khammouane Province saw twenty nine cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 1.201 active cases of Covid-19, with 643 confirmed deaths, and 148,257 total cases.

Meanwhile, 32 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 73,27% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 59,89%.