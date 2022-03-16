Sa Sa Debuts on foodpanda mall Providing Anti-epidemic Products and Enhancing OMO Shopping Experience

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 March 2022 –(“Sa Sa” or the “Group”, stock code: 0178) is pleased to announce today its official entry onto foodpanda mall in Hong Kong, an online grocery and goods shopping mall under foodpanda. Through foodpanda mall’s round-the-clock delivery service, Sa Sa will open up for local customers a more convenient way of shopping to enhance customer experience. The move also marks Sa Sa’s advancement in the development of online-merge-offline (“OMO”) functions.

Sa Sa is offering about 700 selected products on foodpanda mall, including anti-epidemic products for which Hong Kong citizens have an urgent need, and popular products such as cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, hair care and body care products as well as health supplements. After customers have placed orders at the online supermarket, foodpanda’s couriers will collect the goods at Sa Sa’s physical stores and deliver them to the customers in as fast as 10 minutes. Customers can thus quickly obtain the products without going out, especially meeting their urgent needs for anti-epidemic products and their favourite items within the cosmetic and personal care categories. This service will initially be piloted at 20 of Sa Sa’s stores and will be rolled out at more stores in the future.

Following the launch of the “click-and-collect” service, Sa Sa’s partnership with foodpanda mall will further enhance the OMO development of the Group’s physical stores and its online business in Hong Kong. It also provides customers with one more customer-centric and convenient channel for online shopping, complementing Sa Sa’s shopping website.

Sa Sa and foodpanda mall will be able to manifest their respective advantages in the partnership and generate synergy. As a leading “one-stop beauty product specialty store”, Sa Sa will enrich foodpanda mall’s product assortment with its richly diverse, hot-selling cosmetics, health supplements and anti-epidemic products. Both foodpanda and Sa Sa have large customer bases, which can enable mutual conversion and thus enlarge their respective target customer bases. Sa Sa can also strengthen and expand its own base of young customers by serving foodpanda members who are used to “Quick Commerce”.

Dr Simon Kwok, SBS, JP, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group, said, “Sa Sa is honoured to have entered foodpanda’s online platform which is widely popular with consumers in Hong Kong. Online shopping is gaining traction. The trend is especially more pronounced amid the raging pandemic as more consumers would rather stay at home than go out to protect themselves against the disease. We believe that foodpanda’s quick delivery meets our customers’ increasing demand for convenient, fast online shopping service. In the light of the urgent demand for anti-epidemic products, we are offering them at foodpanda mall in the hope of providing citizens one more convenient shopping channel to help fight the pandemic. We also hope to enhance the OMO function at Sa Sa’s operation through the partnership with foodpanda mall so as to provide customers with a more seamless and convenient shopping experience.”

Ryan Lai, Managing Director of foodpanda Hong Kong, said, “Via our mature logistics infrastructure, our dedicated delivery fleet and ongoing data analysis, we hope to continue to pioneer ‘Q-Commerce’, providing quick and convenient delivery service to meet the needs of Hong Kong people. We are extremely pleased to have Sa Sa as a foodpanda mall retail partner, benefiting from complementary strengths in advancing each other’s OMO business strategy, and elevating customers’ shopping experience for personal care, health and beauty products etc. This partnership also expands and diversifies foodpanda mall’s product offerings, to better satisfy the wants and needs of our customers.”



To celebrate its partnership with Sa Sa, foodpanda mall launches promotional offers from 15 March to 30 April . Customers will enjoy a HK$50 discount upon spending of HK$400 or above with their first purchase at Sa Sa on foodpanda mall by entering the promotional offer code “SASA” while the offers last.



