Laos Confirms 2,183  New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 2,183 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 4,658 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,263 new cases confirmed.

There were 2,175 cases of community spread and 8 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 1,132 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw thirty-three cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were one hundred and thirty-eight cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were one hundred and seventeen cases.

In Bokeo Province saw forty-four cases.

Khammouane Province saw ninety-seven cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 6,527 active cases of Covid-19, with 663 confirmed deaths, and 171,439 total cases.

Meanwhile, 381 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 76.28% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 60.80%.