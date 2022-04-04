Unusual Chilly Weather Puts Summer on Pause in Laos

An unusual cold snap has hit Laos bringing cold season temperatures during what is usually one of the hottest months of the year.

Residents of Vientiane Capital and other parts of Laos have noted unusually cool weather over the last few days, bringing a welcome respite from the April heat.

The unusual high-pressure system from China will likely keep things cool for the next few days, according to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Cool weather is forecast for most of the country, with southeasterly winds and light rain in some areas.

In Phongsaly, Houaphanh, and Xieng Khouang provinces, temperatures will range between 5 to 16 degrees Celcius, while Luang Namtha, Bokeo, Oudomxay, and Luang Prabang will see light rain with isolated gusts or strong winds, with temperatures between 10 to 25 degrees Celcius.

In the central provinces and Vientiane Capital, temperatures will range between 18 to 27 degrees with some strong winds.

Southern provinces including Salavanh, Sekong, Champasack, and Attapeu will see temperatures between 15 to 29 degrees with light rain.