Vietnam Drops Test Requirements for Entry

As of this week, travelers entering Vietnam through Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City no longer need to prove that they have tested negative for Covid-19.

Airlines, however, are still requiring that passengers submit their negative test results.

The decision to scrap testing is a response to Vietnam’s decreasing Covid infection rates and the fact that airport usage has been increasing since Vietnam began easing air travel restrictions on 15 March.

By no longer requiring that passengers show their test results to airport staff, authorities hope to speed up transit times and move passengers through the travel process more quickly.

Travelers to Vietnam are not required to quarantine or book group tours.

In addition to a slight surge in international travel, domestic air travel in Vietnam has also seen a recent uptick.

Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports both saw sharp increases in the flow of passengers this week, up 30% from just a week ago, as travelers take advantage of the long labor day weekend.