Covid Task Force Discontinues Daily Announcements

After two years of daily Covid announcements, the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control has declared the end of its Covid-19 report.

Dr. Sisavath Southanilaxay, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Health’s Department of Infectious Disease Control, stated during today’s Covid-19 announcement that the Taskforce will no longer announce Covid-19 cases starting on 14 May.

He said that those interested in Covid-19 information, such as vaccination or testing locations, will still be able to follow the Ministry of Health Facebook Page and the Center of Information for Health.

Laos recorded 2,556 cases of Covid-19 on 23 March, the highest number of cases during the pandemic, dropping down to less than 100 cases per day after Lao New Year.

First dose vaccinations have now reached 78.88% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 67.57% nationwide.

According to a recent survey by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), vaccination coverage in major tourism cities such as Vientiane, Vang Vieng, and Luang Prabang is particularly high, reaching a 99.67 percent coverage rate.