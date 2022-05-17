SEA Games: Laos End Men’s Football Group B Campaign after Defeat by Thailand

Laos’ defeat by Thailand’s U23 Men’s Football team has seen Laos out of the tournament and Thailand take the Group B victory at the SEA Games 2021.

Thailand beat Laos 1-0 at Thien Truong Stadium, in Nam Dinh yesterday.

The Thais had the opportunity to shoot first, spending a lot of time in Laos’ half, before the ball moved from Teerasak Pheiphimai to Methee Sarakham, then to goalkeeper Keoudon Suvannasangso before rebounding from At Viengkham into his own goals.

Thailand took the lead 1-0 and dominated the game thereafter.

Laos received a free kick with Nalongsit Chanthalangsy taking a header but missing his goal. Another shot for goals happened in the 90th minute, with Bounphachan Bounkong taking a shot in the penalty area, however, Thai goalkeeper Kawin Thammasatchanan kept it out.

Thailand has won the Group B division of the U23 Men’s Football, while the Thai women’s football team beat Laos 5-0 in their final Group B game on Sunday night with Taneekarn Dangda scoring a hat-trick.