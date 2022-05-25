Laos Announces Updated Tourist Visa Fees

Laos has announced an updated tourist visa fee structure following the full reopening of the country to tourism early this month.

A notice issued by the Consular Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, last week provides an update on the latest visa-on-arrival fees for tourists of different origins.

Visas provided on arrival for foreign nationals from all nationalities will be charged USD 40, except for Chinese and Vietnamese nationals, when applying for a tourist visa at an international checkpoint, according to the notice.

Chinese or Vietnamese citizens applying for a visa on arrival to Laos will be charged only USD 20.

The notice states that foreigners of Lao descent and their family members, or family members of Lao citizens who hold foreign citizenship, will also be charged USD 40 per person for a visa on arrival.

Laos announced a full reopening to tourism on 9 May allowing vaccinated arrivals to enter the country without any testing requirements.

All international checkpoints are now open for entry and exit by Lao citizens, foreign residents, tourists, and other types of visitors.

Those wishing to visit Laos may apply for a visa at a Lao embassy or consulate abroad or via the e-Visa online system.

Visas on arrival have also been reinstated at major international checkpoints, such as the Laos-Thailand Friendship Bridge and Wattay International Airport.