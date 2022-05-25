Singapore Tourism Board partners Traveloka and Trans Digital Media to welcome Indonesian travellers to Singapore as part of the SingapoReimagine recovery campaign

Travellers can look forward to fresh and innovative experiences, along with exclusive deals.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 25 May 2022 – Singapore is gearing up to welcome visitors from Indonesia with its SingapoReimagine recovery campaign to get visitors to reignite their passion for travel through fresh and innovative experiences in Singapore. To drive visitation, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) partners, through two Memoranda of Cooperation (MoC), with lifestyle super app Traveloka and Trans Digital Media to signal the start of the year-long rollout of joint tactical campaigns.

MoC Signing between STB and Traveloka, Juliana Kua, Assistant CEO, STB; Shirley Lesmana, CMO, Traveloka

The MoCs are STB’s first key lifestyle and travel partnerships inked in Indonesia since the pandemic, to position Singapore as the holiday destination of choice with great offers following the city’s reopening to fully-vaccinated visitors with no quarantine and testing requirements under the Vaccinated Travel Framework (VTF) [1].

Singapore saw a 252% increase in international visitor arrivals (IVA) year-on-year in Q1 2022. This is on the back on international arrivals climbing month-on-month for the third straight month in April 2022. Some 294,300 visitors hit the island’s shores in April, up from 121,200 in March, although volumes were still far lower than the 1.6 million recorded in Apr 2019, before the pandemic. Indonesia overtook India as the biggest source of arrivals, with 58,270 travellers in April, up from 13,620 in March. Singapore expects to welcome even more visitors from May as the result of the transition to the VTF from 1 April 2022.

Mr John Conceicao, Executive Director Southeast Asia, of the Singapore Tourism Board said: “With the strong rebound in the Indonesia market in recent months as a result of quarantine-free and test-free travel for the fully vaccinated, we are doubling down on our SingapoReimagine recovery campaign to maintain top-of-mind awareness and recapture mindshare amongst our target audiences. Through our partnerships with Traveloka and Trans Digital Media we hope to entice Indonesian travellers with a wide range of curated tactical offers such as flight and hotel packages and other lifestyle offerings to drive and sustain visitorship through to next year.”

STB partnered 3 Indonesian celebrities; Sarah Sechan, Marissa Nasution dan Denada Tambunan to showcase a different side of what the city has to offer, from exciting new attractions and novel dining concepts to wellness retreats and sustainable experiences for its 3-part SingapoReimagine video series.

The partnership with Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s lifestyle super-app, will drive interest to a wider target audience and provide an easier booking experience for Singapore offerings across five markets in the Southeast Asia region, namely Indonesia, Malaysia Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam. STB Indonesia had previously partnered with Traveloka in 2019 before the pandemic, and with the improving travel situation regionally, this partnership is timely to reignite the pent-up travel demand and sustain the recovery momentum.

Ms Shirley Lesmana, Chief Marketing Officer, Traveloka said “we are very excited to partner up with STB to offer many of Singapore’s reimagined experiences through our all-encompassing superapp. Before the pandemic, Singapore was consistently amongst the top 3 tourist destinations for Indonesians, and we are hoping that this partnership will continue the momentum, revitalizing the wanderlust in Indonesians to travel to Singapore.”

Harnessing the strong consumer touchpoints within the Trans Digital Media’s ecosystem, STB hopes its first of its kind partnership with the group will help to drive demand and actual bookings for leisure travel to Singapore. The partnership with Trans Digital Media will see AntaVaya – one of Indonesia’s largest travel agencies, creating new Singapore products supported by exclusive Bank Mega deals and promoted throughout their media and retail outlets nationally.

Mr Abdul Aziz, President Director, Trans Digital Media said “we believe that people are eager to start travelling again as the global situation continues to improve and allows for safer travel. We are truly excited about the collaboration with STB to strengthen the appeal of its tourism offerings to the Indonesian market. With this partnership, we hope to be able to support Singapore’s tourism recovery to emerge even stronger than before.”

Fresh and innovative experiences in Singapore

Thrill seekers can look forward to brand-new attractions such as SkyHelix Sentosa, Singapore’s highest open-air panoramic ride and the first carbon-neutral attraction on Sentosa Island. as well as the Museum of Ice Cream. Meanwhile, other destinations have been enhanced to keep visitors excited, including the Marvel Universe area at Madame Tussauds Singapore, the Tropical Montane Orchidetum at National Orchid Garden, and the Ice Hotel Gallery at Snow City, which is Singapore’s first ice hotel experience. The events calendar in Singapore looks set to entice visitors with the first-ever Wellness Festival Singapore in June, the perennial favourite Singapore Food Festival in Q3 2022, and the highly anticipated F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022 at the end of September. Travellers can also look forward to new attractions that will be opening soon like the Slingshot; Asia’s tallest extreme swing ride and an integrated facility where visitors can skate, surf, ski and snowboard in Trifecta in 2023.

Singapore has put in place robust measures to safeguard the health and safety of travellers and the local community. As of 24 May 2022, 93% of Singapore’s total population has completed their full vaccination regimen.

Travellers can look out for the ‘SG Clean’ quality mark which denotes a high level of cleanliness among local businesses and premises. More information on Singapore’s enhanced measures can be found on Visit Singapore website.

Annex A – Reimagined Experiences in Singapore

Latest Attractions and Tours Haw Par Villa’s Hell Museum Haw Par Villa is an Asian cultural park, the last of its kind in the world that was built to provide moral guidance with depiction of traditional virtues. Rich in history, philosophy and religion, the park has reopened with differentiated day and night experiences as well as a new projection mapping show. Its latest Hell’s Museum, which opened in October 2021, provides a deeper understanding of Haw Par Villa’s infamous 10 Courts of Hell. Visitors can discover how the concepts behind the graphic representations of sins and punishments in the afterlife evolved as ancient civilisations shared their cultures across time and space. Fascinating World of Aviation PLUS Exclusive Hangar Tour by Xperience DMC One of the two winners in the Outstanding Tour Experience category at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2021, Fascinating World of Aviation Plus Exclusive Hangar Tour is a family-friendly experience that explores how Seletar – once filled with swamps and plantations – was transformed into an aerospace hub. SkyHelix Sentosa Opened in December 2021, SkyHelix Sentosa is a viewing tower-cum-vertical bar offering panoramic views of Sentosa and the Greater Southern Waterfront. The open-air rotating gondola is the first of its kind in Singapore. Novel Dining Concepts Cloudstreet Cloudstreet is a newly awarded one-MICHELIN-starred restaurant, helmed by winner of this year’s MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award Winner Mark Tai, 33. Its tasting menu draws on Chef Naleendra’s professional coming-of-age years in Australia and his Sri Lankan heritage. Mama Diam Speakeasy Bar Hidden behind the vibrant façade of a retro provision store, Mama Diam is a speakeasy bar that aims to recreate that nostalgic, iconic setting. It also serves up locally inspired menu such as Crab Kueh Pie Tee, and unique cocktails such as Pandan, Sour Plum and Halia. Restaurant Euphoria Restaurant Euphoria is an onion-themed French fine-dining restaurant that takes botanical elements centre-stage. It showcases Gastro-Botanica, Chef Jason Tan’s original culinary philosophy that highlights botanical elements of vegetables, tubers, herbs, spices, and fruits. Nature and Sustainability-Themed Experiences Chek Jawa Wetlands Located at the eastern end of Pulau Ubin, Chek Jawa is a unique natural area where six major ecosystems – sandy beach, rocky beach, seagrass lagoon, coral rubble, mangroves, and coastal forest – meet. Funan Urban Farm by Edible Garden City Located at the rooftop of Funan mall is an urban farm curated by Edible Garden City that features more than 50 types of fruits and vegetables including mushrooms, edible flowers, okra, mint, watermelon, lemongrass and passionfruit. It is a project between urban farming consultancy Edible Garden City and lifestyle entrepreneur Cynthia Chua, who pioneered the farm-to-table concept in the local F&B scene. Green Common The world’s first plant-based concept store, Green Common, aims to ease consumers into a more sustainable lifestyle by making it a norm to eat in a way that is good for ourselves, for others, and for the planet. Green Common features grocery products such as plant-based milk, plant-based meat, and a café serving ready-made vegan meats. Wellness Retreats Blue Sky Escapes Blue Sky Escapes has curated a three-day, two-night retreat that helps guests unfold a deeper connection with themselves through mindful practices. In addition, it offers hyper-localised tours including a visit to Singapore’s last surviving kampong at Lorong Buangkok. Gallop Kranji Farm Resort A sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of the city, Gallop Kranji Farm Resort is a pet-friendly resort that offers various type of rustic villas for an idyllic stay. It features a reservoir park, hiking trails, farm-to-table dining restaurants as well as local farm tours, pony rides, prawning and goat milking experiences. PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay is Singapore’s first garden-in-a-hotel with a focus on sustainability and wellbeing. Attractions and facilities include a 4-storey-high Sky-Bridge, lush gardens, a 13m-high green wall, gym with studios for fitness classes, the St. Gregory Spa, and a mineral water swimming pool.

[1] Under Singapore’s Vaccinated Travel Framework, all travellers including Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents arriving from all countries/regions can enter Singapore without quarantine, testing or entry approvals. For more detailed information, please visit https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg



