Bonaqua® Officially Launches Its First Individual Sale Label-less Bottled Water Anywhere in the World

5-day “Bonaqua® Green Market Fair” Promotes Sustainability

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 26 May 2022 – Bonaqua®, the leading bottled water brand[1], is bringing its first individual sale label-less bottled water anywhere in the world to shelves across all channels in Hong Kong. The potentially game-changing design uses fewer packaging materials and improves bottle recyclability.

Officiating Guests (From Left to Right): Ms. Sally Cheng, Hydration & Sports Category Brand Director, GC&M (Greater China & Mongolia), The Coca-Cola Company Mr. Tim Warwick, Vice President of Operations for Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau and Mongolia at The Coca-Cola Company Mr. Hunter Jin, Executive Director of Swire Coca-Cola HK & Taiwan Ms. Connie Yeung , Director and General Manager of Swire Coca-Cola Hong Kong

Bonaqua® is celebrating the official launch of this innovative product at a five-day Bonaqua® Green Market Fair at Central Market. Featuring a series of exhibits and giant Bonaqua® bottled water photo spots, it will introduce the concept of Water For Tomorrow and encourage sustainable development in Hong Kong. The public can sign up for Eco workshops curated by local artists who use eco-friendly materials for sustainable lifestyles.

Mr. Tim Warwick

Bonaqua’s First Individual Sale Label-less Bottled Water Anywhere in the World

The locally produced Bonaqua® Mineralized Water uses 100% rPET for production, and makes its bottle 52.8%[2] lighter than the conventional PET bottle. Using laser incising technology to highlight product information on the bottle and having a bottle cap (also smaller than the conventional bottle cap) with a sales barcode enables individual sale of the products. The design and the products’ broader availability allows more Hong Kong consumers to participate in building a world without waste. The effort echoes Bonaqua®’s commitment to sustainable solutions and inspiring more consumers to adopt sustainable lifestyles.

New Green Community Program Is About to Start

Bonaqua® is committed to promoting sustainable development throughout the years, e.g. conducting community sustainability awareness campaigns, e.g., the ‘Power of Less’ campaign. This year, partnering with its bottling partner Swire Coca-Cola Hong Kong, Bonaqua® will contribute HK$ 2 million for piloting a community packaging waste recovery program aiming to collect and recycle used bottles or cans in a more efficient approach.

Green Market Fair Promotes Sustainable Lifestyles

Bonaqua® is delighted to present the inaugural Green Market Fair, to be held at the Steam Hub on the first floor of Central Market from 26 to 30 May 2022. It will feature a series of exhibits and various workshops, allowing visitors to practice recycling and sustainable living. Four Eco workshops, curated by local artists to highlight the potential use of sustainable materials in handicraft, art, and fashion.

“As Hong Kong’s most popular bottled water brand, it’s a bold move for Bonaqua® to pilot the launch of its individual sale label-less bottled water anywhere in the world. We are indeed championing a potentially game-changing form of future packaging. By making the Bonaqua label-less bottled water available to a broader range of customers, we would like to invite more consumers to take part in building a world without waste. By going label-less, Bonaqua is enhabling the ‘Power of Less’,” says Tim Warwick, Vice President of Operations for Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau and Mongolia at The Coca-Cola Company.

“As Coca-Cola’s bottling partner, we will continue to leverage our expertise and develop new manufacturing technologies so as to offer consumers even more eco-friendly beverage choices. We weave sustainability into the fabric of our endeavors, including design, sourcing, production and delivery. It is our mission to contribute to a more sustainable way of living,” says Connie Yeung, Director and General Manager of Swire Coca-Cola HK.

To learn more about the Bonaqua® label-less mineralized water, customers can contact the Swire Coca-Cola Hong Kong customer service hotline at +852 2210 3888. They can also purchase the products via the current distribution channels and Swire Coca-Cola HK eShop (www.swirecocacolahk.com) and enjoy complimentary local delivery service when they spend a specific amount.

Details of “Bonaqua® Green Market Fair”

Dates: 26 – 30 May 2022 Time: 10 am – 8 pm Location : Steam Hub, 1/F of Central Market Free workshops : “Art Print Drawstring Bags” 26 May, 4 to 5 pm 28 May, 12 to 1 pm 29 May, 12 to 1 pm “Multi-Purpose Water Bottle Holders” 26 May, 6 to 7 pm 27 May, 12 to 1 pm 30 May, 12 to 1 pm “Graffiti Art T-shirts” 27 May, 4 to 5 pm 30 May, 4 to 5 pm “Eco-Friendly Double-Sided Shoulder Bags” 28 May, 4 to 6 pm 29 May, 4 to 6 pm Registration : Walk-in applications at the event venue are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

[1] 1 Nielsen MarketTrack Service data shows that Bonaqua® was ranked first in Sales Volume (Litre) in the Packaged Water category for the 15-year period ending November 2021 for Total Supermarkets, CVS, Drug Stores, Provision Stores and Soft Drink Outlets in Hong Kong. [2] Bonaqua®’s 500 ml bottle weighs 11.8g, which is lighter than the typical PET bottle found in the market, which weighs 18 – 32g. (Source: New Life Plastics Ltd – https://www.nlplastics.com.hk/pet-hdpe/

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries. In Hong Kong, the company has a portfolio covering sparkling, sweetened and unsweetened tea, juice, sports drink, water, enhanced hydration beverages, etc. We have 15 brands offering 70 different variants such as “Coca-Cola”, “Coca-Cola No Sugar”, “Coke Plus”, “Sprite”, “Fanta”, “Schweppes”, “OOHA”, “Bonaqua” Mineralized Water, “Authentic Tea House”, “Minute Maid”, “Minute Maid Qoo”, “Glaceau vitaminwater”, “Yeung Gwong”, “Aquarius”, “Healthworks”, and “Kochakaden” CRAFTEA”. We are constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. Learn more at https://www.coca-colacompany.com/ and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

