Hatten Hotels Worldwide (HHW) Wins Praise for Commitment to Source Only Cage-Free Eggs

HHW becomes first Malaysia-based hotel chain and property group to join global shift on key sustainability issue

Hatten Hotels Worldwide shifts to use only cage-free eggs by 2025 KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 7 June 2022 – Hatten Hotels Worldwide (HHW), the largest hospitality chain in Melaka won praise today from international NGO Lever Foundation for committing to source only cage-free eggs for all its food and beverage operations by 2025. “HHW makes it a point to purchase our supplies from sustainable and responsible sources who practice ethical standards of sourcing and production. In line with this policy, we have the full support of our CEO, Dato’ Edwin Tan, as we move towards our pledge to use only cage-free eggs,” said Director of Procurement, En. Mohd. Fareed bin Salim. The Group’s hotels—Hatten Hotel Melaka, Hatten Place Melaka and Estadia Hotel Melaka will all be covered by the new policy. “HHW’s pledge to switch to cage-free eggs for its businesses is great news for animals and customers alike,” said Vilosha Sivaraman, Sustainability Program Manager at Lever Foundation, which worked with the group on its commitment. “Despite the challenges of Covid-19 to the economy, HHW’s decision on this important sustainability issue demonstrates the company’s determination to provide the finest service for its guests and to support sustainable and humane food production.”

​Animal protection and food safety organizations around the world encourage a switch to cage-free eggs, which are more humane to animals and safer for consumers. On caged egg farms, each egg-laying hen is confined for nearly her entire life in a cage so small she can barely turn around. Research by the European Food Safety Authority and others has found that cage-free egg farms are up to 25 times less likely to be contaminated with key strains of salmonella compared to hens raised in cages. Battery cage egg production has been banned throughout the European Union as well as in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Canada, India, and parts of the United States.

In recent years a growing list of hospitality, retail, restaurant and packaged food brands have pledged to use only cage-free eggs throughout Asia. HHW is the first Malaysia-based hotel chain, to commit to a full shift to cage-free egg sourcing.

For Hatten Hotels’ Public Statement:

https://www.hattenhotels.com/corporate-responsibility

About Hatten Hotels Worldwide

With its tagline, “Creating Memorable Moments”, Hatten Hotels Worldwide (HHW) took the hospitality industry by storm with the opening of Hatten Hotel Melaka in 2012. Boasting the largest room inventory in Melaka and with its prime location in the heart of historical Melaka, Hatten Hotel has remained the preferred hotel in Melaka for both business and leisure. With a string of awards and accolades to its portfolio, Hatten Hotel was named as Best City Hotel during the Asia Pacific Tourism and Travel Awards 2019. In 2015, HHW opened a Peranakan-themed boutique hotel for travellers seeking an experiential holiday as well targeting medical tourism. To add to its diverse portfolio in the hospitality industry, Hatten Place opened its doors branding itself as the fun place to be, targeting young leisure travellers. This increased the group’s room inventory by 580 rooms being the hotel with the second largest room inventory in Melaka. Making corporate social responsibility an essential part of business operations, HHW continues to make impactful actions that address key social and environmental challenges. The management is passionate about creating long-term, sustainable programmes which will benefit everyone as well as promote sustainable travel and tourism practices to better preserve the planet.

