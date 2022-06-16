Microsoft Hong Kong and CUHK Business School join hand to nurture future ready digital talent

The collaboration sees CUHK Business School become the first business school as the authorised exam centre for Microsoft Certifications in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 June 2022 – Microsoft Hong Kong and The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Business School have formed a strategic partnership to nurture the development of digital skillsets that will be vital for future success in business.

CUHK Business School is the first business school in Hong Kong to become a Certiport Authorised Testing Centre, where students can obtain industry-recognised Microsoft Certifications starting in the new academic year, available to over 3,000 CUHK Business School students.

(From Left to Right) Prof. Seen-Meng Chew, Associate Dean (External Engagement) of CUHK Business School, Prof. Lin Zhou, Dean of CUHK Business School, Cally Chan, General Manager of Microsoft Hong Kong and Macau and Mr. Fred Sheu, National Technology Officer, Microsoft Hong Kong, announced the “Strategic partnership to nurture elite digital talent” today.

The partnership gives CUHK Business School students access to Microsoft Fundamentals courses designed to equip them with in-demand digital skills in fields including AI, big data and the cloud. Training will be administered through the Microsoft Learn online platform. Upon successful course completion and passing the required assessments, students will be awarded with industry-recognised certifications.

With access to the education resources in Microsoft’s AI Business School, CUHK Business School will orchestrate digital transformation elements in its curriculum design, business case development and academic research enhancement.

CUHK Business School students will also have the opportunity to participate in capstone projects, chartered by Microsoft Hong Kong or its key partners or customers, to translate their knowledge and skills into innovative business solutions in practice.

Cally Chan, General Manager of Microsoft Hong Kong and Macau, added: “As digital transformation gathers pace, business leaders need to be increasingly adept in AI, data science and cloud computing. Microsoft understands that developing a transformation strategy extends far beyond business and technology to leadership and organisational capabilities. Microsoft certifications encompass both the technical and strategic side of transformation, empowering people with practical insights for their unique journey. We are thrilled to support the future-readiness of Hong Kong’s brightest talent through this partnership.”

“As a pioneer in business education in Asia, we are excited to partner with Microsoft to nurture a new generation of tech-savvy leaders ready for the future of work,” said Prof. Lin Zhou, Dean of CUHK Business School. “We are proud to be the first business school in Hong Kong designated as a Certiport Authorised Testing Centre to allow our students to acquire the in-demand industry-recognised certifications. The partnership is a testament to our commitment to developing relevant and competent talent and building the digital capabilities of our students to contribute to the digital transformation across different sectors in Hong Kong and beyond.”

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more.

About CUHK Business School

Established in Hong Kong in 1963, CUHK Business School is the first business school to offer BBA, MBA and EMBA programmes in the region. The School currently has more than 4,500 students and the largest number of business alumni (40,000+) in Hong Kong.

More information is available at http://www.bschool.cuhk.edu.hk or by connecting with CUHK Business School on:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cuhkbschool

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cuhkbusinessschool

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/school/cuhkbusinessschool

WeChat: CUHKBusinessSchool

#Microsoft #CUHKBusinessSchool