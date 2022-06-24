Zscaler and AWS Expand Relationship Enabling Customers to Accelerate Onramp to the Cloud with Zero Trust Security

Zscaler’s New Posture Control CNAPP Offering Built on AWS Enables Security and DevOps Teams to Efficiently Prioritize and Remediate Hidden Risks Across Cloud Applications

SINGAPORE / NEW DELHI, INDIA – Media OutReach – 24 June 2022 – Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) today announced an extension to its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS), a preferred cloud provider. In addition, Zscaler announced innovations built on Zscaler’s Zero Trust architecture and AWS to help enterprises securely accelerate their transition to the cloud. Working together, the companies will deliver customers a unified solution to consolidate and simplify cloud security operations while helping organizations advance their security architecture from ineffective legacy models to a modern Zero Trust approach designed for the cloud.

Today, enterprises are often left to purchase, implement, and manage dozens of disparate point products, which has resulted in operational complexity and higher overhead costs. As the cloud continues to mature, enterprises are looking for a holistic cloud-based platform with integrated services, including, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Infrastructure Entitlements Management (CIEM), Cloud Workload Protection Platforms (CWPP), Data Loss Protection (DLP), Configuration Management Database (CMDB), and Infrastructure as a Code (IaC) scanning, to protect their globally distributed workloads.

To help enterprises advance their deployment of Zero Trust to secure their cloud applications and improve the security of their 5G connections, Zscaler and AWS have extended their relationship to deliver simple, yet powerful, solutions built on AWS. These solutions are designed to help identify, prioritize, mitigate, and remediate cloud workload risks for the applications and the cloud infrastructure, while also extending Zero Trust to Private 5G connections. In cooperation with AWS, Zscaler’s three innovations designed to advance cloud security and cloud connections include:

1. Delivering Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), Built on AWS: Built and operated on AWS, Zscaler’s new Posture Control™ solution helps DevOps and security teams accelerate cloud adoption by efficiently implementing their portion of the AWS Shared Responsibility Model. The platform reduces operational complexity and overhead by replacing multiple point security products–CSPM, CIEM, CWPP, IaC scanning, DLP, CMDB – with a single, unified platform that analyzes millions of attributes to prioritize the critical issues that the security team should focus on first. AWS was chosen for its breadth of services, scale, reliability, and prevalence as a primary cloud provider in a large portion of Zscaler’s customer base.

2. Extending Zero Trust Security to Workloads on AWS: In cooperation with AWS, Zscaler is extending the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ cloud security platform to protect cloud workloads against malware and data breaches as enterprises continue to migrate and refactor their applications and workloads on AWS. Zscaler delivers customers the benefits of inline inspection for internet traffic from cloud workloads at a carrier-grade scale using deep integration with AWS native technologies, such as Gateway Load Balancer, AWS Secrets Manager, AWS CloudFormation, and AWS Auto Scaling. It also extends the app-to-app segmentation capabilities of the platform, significantly reducing the enterprise attack surface and risk associated with lateral threat movement.

3. Enabling Zero Trust for Private 5G with AWS Wavelength – The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects workloads running on AWS Wavelength by providing user-granular, Zero Trust access directly to the devices connected to the mobile network. The service is delivered using Zscaler Private Access™ (ZPA)–a Zero Trust architecture built on AWS that supports both cloud and hybrid infrastructure control and deployment.

“Zscaler, in collaboration with AWS, provides an innovative and highly-scalable solution for securing cloud workloads,” said Rui Cabeço, IT Service Group Manager & Global Outbound Connectivity Lead at Siemens. “We look forward to leveraging the powerful capabilities of Zscaler and the AWS Marketplace to drive business agility as we continue our cloud transformation.”

“Many organizations struggle with the notion of Zero Trust for cloud security,” said Punit Minocha, Executive Vice President, Business and Corporate Development at Zscaler. “Zscaler’s latest innovations– our Posture Control solution and new cloud workload protection services–built on AWS as a preferred cloud provider, offer our joint customers simplified and efficient solutions to effectively remediate cloud workload risk, delivered via the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange cloud security platform.”

“Zscaler and AWS share a common vision to deliver the highest quality security solutions to our joint customers and help them navigate the latest cloud security requirements,” said Chris Grusz, Director, ISV Partner and AWS Marketplace Business Development. “This expanded relationship will offer organizations across the world simple yet powerful solutions built on and tightly integrated with AWS security, observability and data protection services.”

