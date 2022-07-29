Pakse-Bangkok Bus Collides with Motorcycle in Thailand

A Lao-Thai international bus on the Pakse-Bangkok route collided with a motorbike and fell over in a ditch yesterday evening in Burrirum province, Thailand.

Local media reports that the Lao-Thai international bus collided with a motorcycle before collapsing into a ditch.

Potholes and rain on the roads caused a motorcycle to collide with the bus, causing the bus driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Emergency service personnel arrived at the scene and provided first aid for passengers who received minor injuries.

No more injuries or deaths were reported as a result of the incident.

Lao-Thai service bus routes started to resume in June.

Vientiane-Udon Thani buses depart from the central bus station daily from 8 a.m. to 17:30 p.m., according to the Lao-Thai Bus Service Schedule.

Vientiane-Udon Thani busses run from 7:30 a.m. to 18:00 p.m. from the morning market.

Ticket sales at the station are available from 6:30 a.m. to 18:00 p.m.