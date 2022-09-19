Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam Come Together to Prevent Crimes

The defence ministries of Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam got together last week to discuss cooperative measures that could put a stop to illegal migration, transnational crimes, human and drug trafficking, smuggling, arms trade and other crimes.

A trilateral event was held to discuss these issues and it was attended by Laos’ Deputy Prime Minister and National Defence Minister, General Chansamone Chanyalath, Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, General Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, and Vietnam’s Minister of National Defence, General Phan Van Giang.

The generals reviewed measures to prevent illegal immigration, transnational crimes, human and drug trafficking, smuggling, arms trade, and other crimes. They vowed to jointly combat these issues in a timely way and enhance the enduring bond between the three nations.

The leaders also discussed exchange programs in the field of sports and the arts, as well as collaborative performances, particularly during significant national events. The military of the three nations could take turns hosting such competitions. They can also engage in a variety of activities that could be organized regularly in border provinces.

Speaking at the meeting, General Chansamone Chanyalath said, “Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam are three countries that have fallen into the same fate. They have always been united and helped each other since childhood, like brothers.”

He stressed that the armed forces of the three countries are a source of strength that can protect, multiply and maintain friendship and unity among the three nations. That they will

flourish and develop continuously for the benefit of the three nations and the well-being of all their citizens.

“We must together build the border line of our three nations to become a border line of peace, friendship and sustainable development cooperation, based on the spirit of unity and love of the three nations,” he added.