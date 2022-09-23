Laos Reports Over 25,000 Cases of Dengue in 2022

Cases of dengue fever in Laos have reached over 25,000, with Vientiane Capital recording the highest daily number, according to the Ministry of Health.

Vientiane Capital has recorded the highest number of infections this year at 12,739. Luang Namtha saw 3,538 cases, with 1,444 cases recorded in Attapeu, and 1,399 cases in Salavanh Province.

Eighteen deaths have been recorded so far, with no new deaths reported on Thursday.

A report from the Center of Information for Education and Health shows that 206 cases of the mosquito-transmitted disease were reported across the country on Wednesday.

Lao health authorities are urging people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and places of work to help control the spread of the virus. Ponds, parks, and sewage areas can become active breeding grounds if garbage accumulates and they are not cleaned regularly.

The Ministry of Health will test the use of a new breed of mosquito, the yellow fever mosquito (Aedes Aegypti) injected with Wolbachia bacteria, to control dengue fever transmission in Laos.