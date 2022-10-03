Chinese National Found Dead in River in Vientiane Province

Residents in central Laos discovered the body of a Chinese national stuffed in a bag and dumped in a river last month.

Residents in Phonhong District, Vientiane Province, made the grisly find on 16 September, with a Vientiane Red Cross rescue team removing the body from the Nam Lik River.

The body was later identified as a 37-year-old male Chinese national, who ran a steel factory in Naxaythong District, Vientiane Capital.

The man’s wrists and feet had been tied, and the body was found wrapped in a bag, weighed down with rocks.

Lao Security News reports that police from Vientiane Province Police Headquarters and district forensic experts conducted an autopsy at the scene of the incident.

Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the man’s death.

Crime is on the rise in Laos, and the Phonhong District Office has issued a notice stating that police will now be on patrol 24 hours a day in 59 villages due to a sharp increase in crime in the district.