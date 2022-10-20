Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust (“Sunlight REIT”) attains a Two-Star Rating in the 2022 GRESB Real Estate Assessment

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 20 October 2022 –Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (the ““) is pleased to announce that Sunlight REIT has been awarded a two-star rating in the 2022 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, a globally recognized environmental, social and governance (““) framework in the real estate sector. This achievement attests to the Manager’s dedicated commitment to integrating sustainability criteria into the business of Sunlight REIT.

Mr. Wu Shiu Kee, Keith, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, said, “We are honoured to receive a two-star rating for our first GRESB Real Estate Assessment. This important milestone reflects our dedication and capability to advance sustainability through blending ESG considerations into the management and operations of our properties. Echoing the theme of our latest annual report, “Crafting A Brighter Future“, we will continue to extend good practices on multiple ESG fronts, notably including the crafting of a greener portfolio and a more sustainable environment at our workplace and shopping destinations. In this regard, it is my pleasure to unveil “Care and Conserve“, the guiding theme of our ongoing renovation at Metro City Phase I Property, which upon completion will provide a refreshing and eco-friendly experience for our customers and stakeholders.”

GRESB Assessments are investor-driven with the objectives of assessing and benchmarking ESG performance of real estate portfolios and assets and providing standardized and validated ESG data to the capital markets. The 2022 GRESB ESG benchmark covers more than 1,820 property companies, real estate investment trusts, funds and developers, translating to an asset coverage of USD6.9 trillion spanning across 74 countries.

About Sunlight REIT

Listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited since 21 December 2006, Sunlight REIT (stock code: 435) is a real estate investment trust authorized by the Securities and Futures Commission, and constituted by the amended and restated trust deed dated 10 May 2021 (the “Trust Deed“). It offers investors the opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio of 11 office and five retail properties in Hong Kong with a total gross rentable area of over 1.2 million sq. ft.. The office properties are located in both core and decentralized business areas, while the retail properties are situated in regional transportation hubs, new towns and urban areas with high population density.

About the Manager

The Manager of Sunlight REIT is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. Its main responsibility is to manage Sunlight REIT and all of its assets in accordance with the Trust Deed in the sole interest of its unitholders.