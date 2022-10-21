Get Ready! The First Light Art Show of 2022, TAITUNG LIGHT FESTIVAL, Illuminates East Taiwan in Zhiben’s Hot Springs

On a moonlit night following a musical performance, the Keyframes show uses stage lighting and computer programming to illuminate each of its characters individually. The show emphasizes humanity is as one, and we stand together. The show evolved into a night dance.

TAITUNG, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 21 October 2022 – The Taitung County Government is holding the 2022 Taitung Light Festival at the century-old Zhiben hot spring area. From October 15, until November 13, using the most futuristic light, shadows and sound equipment, the public can experience the brand-new hot spring tourism and art show.

Among them, French group, Group Laps, will put their lightshow, known as Keyframes , on display during the light festival. The exhibit uses fluorescent lights placed onto a human body-like frames—which look like keyframes of a video—in combination with music and strobing light patterns that individually light up each “keyframe,” creating a dynamic image that transcending the limits of spoken language by telling a story full of personality and humor bring about a kind of warmth and delight.

The inaugural TAITUNG LIGHT FESTIVAL invites 12 top-class art groups from France, Australia and Taiwan to collaborate using the theme of amassing energy to put on a show that brings the people a brand-new experience to the hot springs and art they already have come to enjoy. The show’s exhibits create an extreme futuristic vibe through the use of audio equipment, lights and shadows.

Taitung County Magistrate April Yao has said this is the first ever light festival to be held in eastern Taiwan. Everyone is welcome to come to on down to hot springs and see the new artistic side of Zhiben now.

TAITUNG LIGHT FESTIVAL Event Details

Exhibition Time: October 15 to November 13, 2022

Where: The vicinity next to No. 18, Ln. 376, Wenquan Rd., Beinan Township,

Official Website: https://www.taitunglightfestival.com/ | Google Maps: tinyurl.com/2022TAITUNGLIGHTFESTIVAL

Hashtag: #TaitungCountyGovernment

