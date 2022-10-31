Cushman & Wakefield Highly Commended in Valuation Team and Agency Team of the Year at RICS Hong Kong Awards 2022

Highly commended for Valuation Team of the Year award

Highly commended for Agency Team of the Year: Retail Team award

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 31 October 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, has again been recognized for its leading service excellence and industry achievements at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards in Hong Kong. The firm was cited as Highly Commended in the 2022 valuation team and agency team of the year.

Highly Commended – Valuation Team of the Year: Hong Kong Valuation & Advisory Services team

Highly Commended – Agency Team of the Year: Hong Kong Retail Team in partnership with Gaw Capital

Highly Commended — Valuation Team of the Year

Cushman & Wakefield’s Valuation and Advisory Services team again won credit for upholding the highest international standards and imbuing confidence to end-users for objectivity, independence and reliability. “From Zero to Hero”, we are the Visionary Pioneer among industry peers in fusing Sustainability & ESG considerations to our regular valuation workstreams.

Andrew Chan, Managing Director & Head of Valuation & Advisory Services, Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield, said, “We are thrilled to receive such high recognition in the valuation services category award in Hong Kong this year. This commendation is the result of a year of notable achievement for the team here, marked by the full operational deployment of our pioneering Real Estate Sustainability Services Platform (RESSP). I am proud to say that RESSP is a true industry first, bringing sustainability and ESG considerations into the regular valuation workstream in a form that sets us apart from traditional professional consultancies. I congratulate the team on their commitment, passion and success, and together we envision a fully-upgraded valuation practice that will be a game-changer for the industry and contributes to a sustainable built environment towards the future.”

Highly Commended — Agency Team of the Year: Retail Team in Partnership with Gaw Capital

The firm’s Retail Services team continued the success generated at the RICS Hong Kong awards for the fifth consecutive years, with a Highly Commended award for trendsetting work in creating the all-new “Wellness Real Estate” concept, with the vision fully materialized at the H.A.N.D.S. shopping mall project in Tuen Mun, in close partnership with Gaw Capital Asset Management.

Kevin Lam, Executive Director & Head of Retail Services, Hong Kong, Cushman & Wakefield, commented, “We are extremely proud to be recognized again as an industry leader, demonstrating our innovation and vision to bring a fresh new retail concept to life here in Hong Kong. It is always hard to kickstart a new trend, but in Wellness Real Estate we truly believe we are building a sustainable retail lifestyle, one that can transcend time and property types, and which is intended to endure as a post-pandemic new norm. The H.A.N.D.S. mall project has been highly successful, and again demonstrates our positioning and track record as a trusted partner and innovator to both landlords and tenants alike into the future.”

K K Chiu, Chief Executive, Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield, said: “Congratulations to our professional teams on their stellar performances. These Highly Commended awards at the RICS Awards in Hong Kong again demonstrate the results of our joint commitment to client-centric service and innovation in the industry.”

Cushman & Wakefield’s RICS Award 2022 success in Hong Kong has also been matched in mainland China, with the firm taking top honors across multiple service lines, including Best Deal of the Year (Leasing), Research Team of the Year, Professional Consultancy Service Team of the Year — Real Estate (Valuation and Advisory Services), and Real Estate Financing Innovation Achievement of the Year. This dual recognition in mainland China and Hong Kong markets is indicative of the firm’s expertise and collaborative synergies that underpin its market leadership across the Greater China region.

John Siu, Managing Director, Hong Kong, Cushman & Wakefield, concluded, ” We are proud of our tradition of success at the RICS Hong Kong Awards, and such recognition from highly regarded and impartial third parties remain a clear demonstration of our ability to meet and exceed client needs.”

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms in the world, with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region, earning recognition and winning multiple awards for industry-leading performance. In 2021, the firm had revenue of $9.4 billion across core services including valuation, consulting, project & development services, capital markets, project & occupier services, industrial & logistics, retail and others. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.