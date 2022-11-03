Generali named Top-three Finalist in “Excellence in ESG and Sustainability” at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2022

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 November 2022 – Generali has been named Top-three Finalist in “Excellence in ESG and Sustainability” at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2022.This award aims to recognize a company’s efforts relating to environmental, social and governance (ESG) or sustainability, and how it embraced the principles of business sustainability and ESG in its operations.

Ady Law, Chief Distribution and Marketing Officer of Generali Hong Kong said, “We are truly humbled and honored to receive this award. ESG and Sustainability are increasingly important topics in the world. At Generali, we strongly believe sustainability is a necessary way of business, and have integrated it in the very core of our business, be it in product development, corporate social responsibility, or Diversity & Inclusion initiatives. We are pleased to be playing a part in creating a better and more sustainable future for our next generations.”

Organised by the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers and South China Morning Post (SCMP), The Hong Kong Insurance Awards is one of the most prestigious brand elections in the industry and honours companies for their top notched performance and innovation.

Hashtag: #Generali

Generali Hong Kong

In 1981, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A was first registered as an authorized insurer in Hong Kong, with the business extending into the life insurance sector in 2016 with Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited. With a combination of local knowledge and Generali Group’s global expertise, we develop unique and innovative life insurance, general insurance, specialty insurance, and employee benefits solutions to meet the needs of our customers.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GeneraliHongKong

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/generali-hong-kong/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/generalihongkong/

Generali Group

Generali is one of the largest global insurance and asset management providers. Established in 1831, it is present in 50 countries in the world, with a total premium income of more than €75.8 billion in 2021. With nearly 75,000 employees serving 67 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Europe and a growing presence in Asia and Latin America. Generali’s ambition is to be the life-time partner to its customers, offering innovative and personalized solutions thanks to an unmatched distribution network.

“Generali” and “Generali Hong Kong” refers to “Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited” unless stated otherwise.