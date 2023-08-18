OPPO Unveils Winners of imagine IF Photography Awards 2023, Inspiring Smartphone Users to Create Timeless Masterpieces

Sliver Award winners:

Left: “People around Tashilunpo Monastery” by Zhijie Yang (China), Shot on OPPO Find X6 Pro

Upper-middle: “Dancing with the wind” by BeiShanHuangTu (China), Shot on OPPO Find N2

Lower-middle: “Catch Fish In The Net” by DO ANH VU (Vietnam), Shot on OPPO Find X6 Pro

Right: “Harp Concerto” by Huo Qiu (China), Shot on OPPO Find X6 Pro