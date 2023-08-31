Southco Introduces New High Strength Rotary Latches with Electronic Actuation and Door Status Sensors

High Strength Rotary Latches with Electronic Actuation and Door Status Sensors





HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 31 August 2023 –Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has expanded its rotary latch portfolio with new versions that can enable electronic actuation and provide an electronic door status signal. These new products offer increased security and access control in rugged environments. A symmetric design allows the same product to be used either in right and left hand positions, simplifying integration and inventory management.Southco’s new R4-25 products are a response to customer requests for electronic control and monitoring in demanding applications. A 12 volt actuator can actuate the latch with a signal from the customer’s control system or a Southco controller. The R4-25 pairs well with Southco’s BluetoothTM controller for wireless operation. An integrated sensor communicates when the door striker is present to indicate that the door is closed.The R4-25 latches feature a symmetric design that enables them to be used in either right and left hand positions. This reduces stock requirements, speeds assembly, and improves inventory management. In addition, the integrated cable mounting bracket eliminates the need for the purchase or design of a separate cable mounting bracket.Southco Product Manager Cindy Bart adds, “These new R4-25 rotary latches expand our portfolio of mechanical and electronically actuated rotary latches. We are building on our experience in both areas to bring electronic actuation capability to new markets.”For more information about the functionality of R4 Rotary Latches, please visit southco.com or email the 24/7 customer service department at info@southco.com.Hashtag: #southco #Latchsensor #securitysystem #RotaryLatch

About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.