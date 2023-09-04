Changes in the automobile logistics market: Rhenus Cuxport expands its operating space by one third in the port hinterland

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4 September 2023 –Rhenus Cuxport is expanding its existing premises by one third through its development of another terminal in the immediate port hinterland. On eleven hectares, the infrastructure is being built to provide storage space for another 4,500 vehicles in automobile handling. Furthermore, the area is suitable for sectors such as the onshore and offshore wind industry due to its capability for heavy loads. A short driving distance connects the area with the established Cuxport terminal.Rhenus Cuxport acquired the space in foresight and is thus preparing for a demand that is becoming increasingly apparent today: automobile manufacturers and OEMs in Asia are experiencing continuous growth. China alone exported nearly two million finished vehicles worldwide in the first half of 2023. One of its destinations is Europe, so Germany is also changing from an export to an import market. This has resulted in an increased demand for automobile handling at German and European seaports. “Because Rhenus is strategically adapting to this change in the market, the business site in Cuxhaven will enjoy an increasingly important hub function within the European Rhenus network of ports because it offers ideal conditions, particularly for the automobile market,” says Michael de Reese, the Managing Director of Rhenus Port Logistics. He adds, “Thanks to our favourable location between Central and Northern Europe, we can ideally cope with this growing need and the increasing volumes from Asia and other markets around the world. We’re thinking strategically about the future by extending our operations further inland at the port.”The vehicles arrive and leave Cuxhaven aboard RoRo vessels, in dry or flat-rack containers. As a multipurpose terminal, Rhenus Cuxport carries out all intermediate steps from unloading and loading the vessels to stripping containers and even providing intermediate storage prior to onward distribution. The new compound will provide support as an additional area and is very attractive because of its location in the port hinterland, as it provides direct links to the A 27 motorway to Bremen and the B 73 main road to Hamburg.Following the start of the construction work in April, the next phases are the finalisation of the asphalt application and the installation of the superstructure. Rhenus Cuxport expects the construction work to be completed by the end of September. “The opening of the area fits in with the increasing demand in the automobile logistics market. With the expansion of capacity, we will be able to offer OEMs reliability and predictability for the import handling of finished vehicles,” says Claudius Schumacher, the Managing Director of Rhenus Cuxport. In the long term, Rhenus Cuxport is also planning to expand its operations from its current six berths to nine – further strengthening its position as a central hub in Europe. The multi-purpose terminal, in which the Rhenus Group has a majority holding, has been handling automobiles, general cargo and heavy-duty items as well as containers for more than 25 years.Hashtag: #Rhenus

About Rhenus Cuxport

Cuxport GmbH operates a multi-functional handling terminal at the deep-water port of Cuxhaven. In addition to its extensive port handling facilities, Cuxport provides an ideal geographical location for all maritime traffic and has ideal connections to destinations further inland. The company is a joint venture where Rhenus SE & Co. KG has a 74.9 percent stake and HHLA Container Terminals GmbH holds 25.1 percent of the shares. The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with business operations around the globe and it generates annual turnover amounting to EUR 8.6 billion. 39,000 employees work at 1,120 business sites and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is one of the leading port logistics groups operating at the North Sea ports.



