G-SHOCK Celebrates 40th Anniversary with 88rising with Pop-Up Tour Across Southeast Asia, showcasing 40 Years Journey of Being “Rooted in Toughness”

Immerse in the realm of 40th Anniversary lineup watches, Masterpiece timepieces and exclusive exhibition in conjunction with 88rising as G-SHOCK defines their evolution of toughness over the years.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 12 September 2023– Marking a remarkable milestone in 40anniversary celebrations this year, G-SHOCK, distinguished for its groundbreaking timepieces, is set to captivate audiences at its regional pop-up tour, with Singapore as its first stop.The pop-up will showcase the G-SHOCK 40Anniversary line up including the Clear Remix series, Remaster Black series, Recrystallized series, Adventurer’s Stone series, Flare Red series and G-SHOCK x Eric Haze collaboration watch.Rooted in the spirit of Toughness that G-SHOCK has become synonymous with, this pop-up event will transport visitors through an immersive journey, akin to time travel, providing them with a glimpse into the evolution of toughness. Starting from the birth of the pioneering G-SHOCK DW-5600C in 1983, which marked a milestone in digital watch technology, to its current iconic status as a symbol of both durability and innovation (GA-2100), visitors will have the chance to witness the brand’s incredible transformation.In collaboration with renowned music collective, 88rising, the pop-up will showcase an exclusive display of artist portraits featuring iconic figures such as Rich Brian, Warren Hue, Spence Lee, Dumbfounded, Ylona Garcia, Milli, Atarashii Gakko!, Niki and Stephanie Poetri. These portraits exemplify the synergy between the artist’s roots of origin and representation of modern toughness, embodying the essence of G-SHOCK’s legacy. G-SHOCK also breaks the record for the number of 88rising artists featured in a brand campaign.At the pop-up, attendees can acquire exclusive G-SHOCK x 88rising limited edition t-shirts, priced at SGD 39 each. These unique t-shirts are solely available during the event and are subject to stock availability.The G-SHOCK “Rooted in Toughness” S.E.A pop-up tour is set to create a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere that resonates with both G-SHOCK and 88rising fans and youths regionally, while also introducing a new generation to the brand’s legacy.● Singapore: 16 – 30 September 2023 @ ION Orchard, Singapore● Malaysia: 23 – 29 October 2023 @ Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur● Indonesia: 11 – 22 October 2023 @ Central Park, Jakarta● Thailand: 16 – 31 October 2023 @ CENTRALWORLD, Bangkok● Philippines: 13 – 20 October 2023 @ BGC High Street, ManilaFor more information: https://gshock.casio.com/sg/thats-tough/rooted-in-toughness/ Hashtag: #GSHOCK #Casio

ABOUT G-SHOCK

Built from a mission by creator Mr. Ibe to create the unbreakable watch, G-SHOCK is the watch that stunned the world with a concept for toughness that defied conventional watchmaking logic. G-SHOCK creates technologically advanced watches that can resist gravity, freezing temperatures, high water pressure and magnetic fields, watches built to last forever through a constant pursuit of toughness. Launched in 1983, G-SHOCK celebrated its 35th Anniversary in 2018 and its watches have sold over 100 million in over 100 countries during that time. The G-SHOCK Premium collection uses the highest standards of engineering and rigorous testing at its design centre in Yamagata, Japan, to ensure that every piece remains true to the original concept, whilst a combination of fine materials and styling deliver the ultimate in luxury timepieces. News about Casio G-SHOCK is available at: www.gshock.casio.com/sg





ABOUT CASIO

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of consumer electronics products and business equipment solutions. Since its establishment in 1946, Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of “creativity and contribution” through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. Today, Casio’s offerings include timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, musical instruments, system equipment, and others.