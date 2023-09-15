Thai Police Bust Drug Trafficking Ring Smuggling Narcotics from Laos

Police in Thailand’s Buriram Province announced on Monday the successful dismantling of four drug trafficking networks in the province, resulting in the arrest of eight individuals and the seizure of over 200,000 methamphetamine tablets and 959 grams of crystal methamphetamine.



The operation, which was led by Rutthaphon Naowarat, the head of Buriram Provincial Police, involved multiple law enforcement units to dismantle a drug trafficking network that was smuggling narcotics from Laos into Buriram province.

The investigation revealed that the drugs were being smuggled from Laos into Thailand and that deliveries were often timed to coincide with Buddhist holidays when Lao people traditionally refrain from immoral activities.

According to The Thaiger, four drug trafficking networks were dismantled in Buriram province, resulting in the arrest of eight individuals.

While the first network involved two 19-year-olds who were found with 1,934 methamphetamine tablets, the second network involved three men aged 17, 18, and 21 who were caught with 100,000 methamphetamine tablets while trying to escape via the Mun River.

The third network involved two men aged 23 and 25 who were found with 85,980 methamphetamine tablets and 959 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and the fourth network involved a 35-year-old man who was arrested with 20,000 methamphetamine tablets.

All eight suspects face charges of drug trafficking, selling drugs without a license, distributing drugs to the public, and consuming drugs illegally.

Following the operation, Rutthaphon said that drug suppression operations are a never-ending challenge that requires collaboration from multiple government agencies, each contributing valuable information and resources.

Rutthaphon revealed that all units had information that drugs would be smuggled from Laos between 6 and 8 September. Therefore, a task force was formed on 7 September, to nab the traffickers promptly.